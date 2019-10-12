Noah Vedral

Nebraska QB Noah Vedral could get his first career start as a Husker Saturday night. 

With Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez questionable headed into Saturday’s game at Minnesota, there’s a chance sophomore and Wahoo Neumann graduate Noah Vedral gets the nod — and his first career start in the process.

Over the past 15 years, 13 Husker quarterbacks have started games at NU. Vedral would be the 14th.

Nebraska is 8-5 in those games.

The stat line of each QB:

» Andrew Bunch, Troy 2018 (loss): 19-27, 177 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 10 carries 5 yards 

» Adrian Martinez, Colorado 2018 (loss): 15-20, 187 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 15 carries, 117 yards, 2 TDs

» Tanner Lee, Arkansas State 2017 (win): 19-32, 238 yards, 2 TDs; 1 carry, -7 yards

» Ryker Fyfe, Purdue 2015 (loss): 29-48, 407 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs; 7 carries -35 yards

» Ron Kellogg III, Iowa 2013 (loss): 19-37, 199 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 8 carries, -1 yard

» Tommy Armstrong, South Dakota State 2013 (win): 12-15, 169 yards, 1 TD; 5 carries, 38 yards

» Taylor Martinez, Western Kentucky 2010 (win): 9-15, 136 yards; 7 carries, 127 yards, 3 TDs

» Cody Green, Baylor 2009 (win): 12-21, 128 yards, 1 INT; 8 carries, 43 yards

» Zac Lee, Florida Atlantic 2009 (win): 15-22, 213 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 14 yards

» Joe Ganz, Kansas 2007 (loss): 25-50, 405 yards, 4 TDs 4 INTs; 5 carries, 11 yards

» Sam Keller, Nevada 2007 (win): 14-25, 193 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 2 carries, 15 yards

» Zac Taylor, Maine 2005 (win): 15-36, 192 yards, 2 INTs, 2 carries -5 yards

» Joe Dailey, Western Illinois 2004 (win): 15-30, 218 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs; 4 carries, 28 yards

Based on those 13 games, here’s the average:

16.8-29.0, 220.1 yards, 1.8 TDs, 1.8 INTs; 5.84 carries, 26.92 yards, .38 TDs

