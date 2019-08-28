Bill Straub

Nebraska women's bowling coach Bill Straub retired Wednesday. His wife, left, Kim worked as the team's office manager while his daughter Meghan, right, was a captain on the 2018-19 team. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Bill Straub made sure to bring tissues to his Wednesday afternoon meeting with the Nebraska women's bowling team.

The coach who's won 10 overall national titles at NU — including seven since becoming a varsity sport — had shocking news to deliver. Only one player — senior captain Allison Morris — knew Straub had decided over the summer to retire before the 2019-20 season. 

"And she might have cried the hardest," Straub said. 

Other than the coach, of course. 

Straub officially retired on Wednesday. He began coaching the Nebraska men's and women's club programs in 1983, then took over the varsity team for its inception for the 1997-98 season.

"Bill Straub is Nebraska bowling," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. "He built the program from the ground up before it was a varsity sport, and is the only coach in the history of our program. He truly built a dominant program in the sport, and is widely respected in his profession. Bill is a true Husker and we look forward to seeing him at games and events for years to come. I want to wish Bill and his family best wishes in his retirement."

It is expected that Paul Klempa, Straub's right-hand man and longtime assistant, will be a top candidate to be Straub's replacement.

Straub, in his late 60s, is ready to dial it back. More specifically, his 6-foot-5 frame is ready to not travel quite so much. An aortic dissection, suffered in winter 2014, slowed Straub down, he said. 

"Travel was getting tougher and I'm getting further away from my date of birth than I'm comfortable doing," Straub said. "I thought, why not quit, as opposed to be asked to quit?"

Straub had long planned to coach his daughter, Meghan, until she exhausted her eligibility at Nebraska. She did so last season as NU finished third at the NCAA championships. Straub's wife, Kim, also works as the office manager inside the program. 

"I've always been too large for airplanes and too large for small beds, and now, with the other things going on, it makes travel too hard," Straub said. "I think I owe it to them. It's not my wife's fault that she's 19 years younger than I am. I don't think it's fair to not go out as healthy as I can. (Meghan) was certainly not pleased, but I'm blessed with a pretty sharp kid. She knew it was time. And she's out of eligibility."

The team, Straub said, handled the news well. 

NU won IBC national titles in 1991, 1995, 1997, 1999 and 2001 and NCAA national championships in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2015.

Straub's program was featured by both the New York Times and HBO. 

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Husker fans through the years

Through thick and thin, Husker fans have been there for all of the wins, losses and coaches. 

1 of 103