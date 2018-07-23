Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany is advocating for a weekly national “player availability’’ sheet — not necessarily an injury report — during the season in response to the legalization of gambling in certain states.
“Whether that comes out of an injury or comes out of eligibility or comes out of some transgression of one kind or another,’’ he said, “I think we need to do that nationally.’’
Other than home-field advantage, Delany said, an accurate accounting of which players are available “is critical to people who are interested in gambling legally or illegally.’’
“When players are unavailable, we should know if they’re probable or likely. I don’t have the model code. But it’s something I think we should do now, and should have done before.’’
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he would comply, which is a shock because in three seasons he has yet to release even a depth chart. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, a notorious injury-deflector, would have to change his ways, too.
Frost a fit for Big Ten
Most big-time college football leagues have a way of doing business among coaches that becomes the norm, regardless of who gets hired or fired.
Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald said Nebraska’s Scott Frost — the only new coach in the Big Ten this season — is a good fit and respected for how he operates.
“There is great collegiality among our coaches,’’ Fitzgerald said. “This is not a cutthroat, stab-a-guy-in-the-back league. If we’ve got an issue, we’re going to talk about it.’’
Big Ten football coaches have held monthly teleconferences for several years.
“We have great communication within the league,’’ Fitzgerald said. “As coaches, we don’t always agree on everything. But we try to find a consensus. And when we do, we create a Big Ten opinion. If we don’t, we stay on the sidelines, so to speak.’’
That doesn’t mean some coaches wouldn’t tackle their own mothers to beat a rival.
“We’re competitive as heck,’’ Fitzgerald said. “But we all want to have a level of respect and do it the right way. We’re the stewards of that.’’
With the hiring of Frost, the Big Ten now has five coaches at their undergraduate alma maters. The others: Fitzgerald, Harbaugh, Paul Chryst at Wisconsin and Tom Allen at Indiana. Also, Ohio State’s Urban Meyer has a master’s degree from OSU.
Fitzgerald said it’s hardly necessary for a football team to have an alum as coach to succeed, but noted there are pluses.
“From a pride standpoint, no doubt it means more,’’ he said. “I’ve walked the halls. I’ve slept in the dorms. I never got thrown out of the bars, but some guys may have.
“So with your players, you can relate a little bit more. It gives you a leg up in trust. And you’ve got institutional knowledge about deans and professors and those who touch the program. Some of our professors, I took classes from.’’
Divisional divides
Delany said he likes the current divisional structure — East and West — and gave no signals that any rebalancing is coming soon, even as some have argued the East is overloaded with top teams.
East teams 14 times have finished in the Top 10 in the past seven years, while the West has had four.
When Nebraska joined the league in 2011, the Big Ten divided into Legends and Leaders, favoring competitive balance over geography. The response was less than warm, leading to the change to East-West.
Said Delany: “Fans’ desire to play geographic rivals and to really reinforce the historical rivalries was more important than trying to achieve, in any particular timeframe, competitive equality.’’
Bits and pieces
» In a far from official survey, Frost won the day with most sportswriters for his blunt answers and direct approach. The biggest loser in dealing with the press? Harbaugh, who ran away from every question about being a combined 1-5 against Ohio State and Michigan State after bragging three years ago he was hired to win championships and nothing else would matter.
King Khaki Pants also dressed like a cartoon of himself, wearing a ball cap, polo shirt and tennis shoes with his khakis. All other coaches were stylishly attired in suits, sport coats and ties. His act is wearing thin quickly.
» Minnesota senior tailback Shannon Brooks suffered an injury during winter conditioning that was expected to sideline him for the season. But coach P.J. Fleck said with the new rule about playing four games without losing a year of eligibility, Fleck will look to “creatively’’ insert Brooks into the lineup while preserving his availability for 2019.
» In speaking first at Big Ten media days instead of in his normal second-day slot, Delany generated speculation about a big announcement coming. But there was none. He spent much of his opening statement bragging about the league having one of the most successful football seasons “in history.’’ He might have had an argument if not for the pesky fact that the Big Ten got shut out of the College Football Playoff in 2017.
