LINCOLN — The Red team scored five runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and final inning to salvage a 5-5 tie in Game 1 of the Red-White series at Haymarket Park on Wednesday.
The White team had built a 5-0 lead with a four-run fourth as Keegan Watson hit a three-run home run while Mojo Hagge tripled and scored.
The Red team's two-out rally in the fifth included a two-run singles by Aaron Palensky and Shay Schanaman and an RBI single by Drew Gilin.
The game was pre-planned to last five innings. The series is scheduled to continue Thursday at 4 p.m.
