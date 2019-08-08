An impact outfield bat with SEC accolades is joining Nebraska.
Former Texas A&M standout Logan Foster confirmed the move to The World-Herald on Thursday as he intends to follow former A&M assistant and new Husker coach Will Bolt to Lincoln. Foster, a two-time All-Nebraska choice out of Lincoln Southwest, was recruited by Bolt to A&M. NU hired Bolt to replace Darin Erstad in June.
Foster will have to sit out next spring, according to D1Baseball. He'll be a redshirt senior in 2021, when current Husker outfielders Joe Acker and Mojo Hagge will have graduated.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Foster is a career .285 hitter across 168 games and 157 starts with the Aggies. He also owns 33 doubles, 19 home runs, 101 RBIs and 11 stolen bases to go with a .464 slugging percentage and .357 on-base percentage.
Foster endured a down season by his standards this spring, hitting .263 with five home runs. He hit .314 as a sophomore in 2018 and was a Freshman All-American according to Collegiate Baseball. He was on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2017, when he hit .280 with 23 extra-base hits.
