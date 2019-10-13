20191014_spo_christo

Elkhorn's Drew Christo committed to Nebraska on Sunday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Like his father, Elkhorn junior Drew Christo is headed to Nebraska. But unlike his dad Monte, a quarterback for the Huskers, the younger Christo will play baseball.

"I had some really amazing offers and opportunities from some really amazing schools both academically and athletically," Christo said. "At the end of the day, I realized that Nebraska is home, and this is where I want to be. And I hope that this is where all the best baseball players in the state want to be, too."

Christo announced his commitment Sunday via Twitter.

He also had scholarship offers from Creighton, Virginia, Duke, West Virginia and Kansas State.

Christo now plans to focus on peer recruiting and hopes to convince the best players in Nebraska to stay in-state and play for the Huskers.

"I've seen it all. ACC, SEC, PAC 12 and Nebraska baseball has everything and more that any young kid in this state should want to be a part of," he said.

Just a junior, Christo could have waited at least another year to make a decision.

​"The recruiting process was an unbelievable and enjoyable time for me," he said. "As I wrapped up my official visits, I knew Nebraska was the place for me, and I really wanted to commit and be a part of this special thing coach Bolt has going before spring so I can focus on going out and winning baseball games."

Christo, who is primarily being recruited as a pitcher, had 38 strikeouts in 31 innings for Elkhorn last spring. Then he helped OrthoNebraska reach the Class A American Legion state tournament last summer.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Christo also plays receiver to the 3-4 Antlers, and did see recruitment attention for football as well.

