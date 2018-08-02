Maybe Urban Meyer should have read his own book.
In 2015, Ohio State’s football coach allegedly co-authored a 272-page work titled “Above The Line: Lessons in Leadership and Life from a Championship Program.”
The book was a victory lap for Meyer and the Buckeyes to brag about winning the 2014 national championship, and to sell the public on the skills the self-proclaimed grandmaster of coaching used to claim his third career title.
“Above The Line” became a New York Times bestseller. But the odds of it getting any more reprints likely ended Wednesday.
That’s when damning new information came out — from the detailed reporting of college football analyst Brett McMurphy — about Meyer’s haphazard recollection of domestic disturbances from 2009 through 2015 and beyond involving receivers coach Zach Smith, who finally was fired last week.
Ohio State late Wednesday afternoon placed Meyer, who in the spring got a two-year contract extension and a $1.2 million raise to $7.6 million a year, on paid administrative leave.
In the business world, that’s code language for “we’re negotiating a contract termination.”
Remember the old line about it being wiser to watch what people do than listen to what they say? That’s why I say Meyer “allegedly” co-authored the book because his behavior since the domestic case came to light indicates he has no idea what he wrote or little intention of heeding it.
Check these quotes:
» “A leader is someone who earns trust,” Meyer mightily proclaimed in his book. “Talk straight and demand accountability.”
Meyer at Big Ten media days after firing Smith: “I got a text last night that something happened in 2015, and there was nothing,” a point countered by McMurphy’s reporting and an interview with Smith’s ex-wife.
» More from the book: “It isn’t hard to find people who are caught up in Below The Line behavior. All you need to do is look for those whose first reaction is to blame (others), complain (about circumstances) and defend (yourself).”
Meyer, upon further grilling at media days about knowing Smith’s history: “There’s nothing ... I don’t know who creates a story like that.”
Excuses, deflection and giving second chances to a favored staffer in what allegedly is a zero-tolerance program toward violence against women hardly looks like “Above The Line” behavior. (Smith is the grandson of former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce, a longtime mentor to Meyer.)
Now, remember that the wall Ohio State players see as they walk into the football locker room at the Woody Hayes Center has the following words painted on it under the word DECISIONS:
HONESTY and TREAT WOMEN WITH RESPECT.
It makes you shake your head upon seeing smart people do dumb things to try to protect their athletic kingdoms:
Penn State football with Joe Paterno, Jerry Sandusky and Graham Spanier; Baylor football with Art Briles and basketball with Dave Bliss; Michigan State over the Larry Nassar gymnastics case.
Even now, Ohio State is dealing with a recently uncovered scandal in its wrestling program from the late 1980s and early 1990s that athletes were harassed by sexually aggressive men and preyed on by a team doctor during physicals and treatment sessions.
Also, Meyer’s bizarre departure from Florida — where he won two national championships — claiming health problems adds to his credibility problems.
He said he needed to leave the Gators to rest and spend time with his family, yet immediately the next season became a television analyst who traveled the country weekly before getting hired at Ohio State.
So now those in charge at Ohio State will try to uncover what Meyer knew and when he knew it. But one fact won’t go away: Meyer knew of Smith’s behavior in 2009 and essentially enabled it to continue for nine more years.
(10) comments
But...he wins national championships! Surely we can overlook these more unsavory aspects of his persona...as long as he wins, right? Isn't that what sports is all about?
That is certainly what THE ohio state is all about . . . .
STOP IT, the only people who did not know Urban Meyer is a lying, vile, duplicitous wanker, are people who are lying to themselves and everyone else. This is not a good guy and his public record confirms this. . .
When he left Florida citing health reasons and wanting to spend more time with the family I thought he was up to something and didn't believe him. A year later he takes the Ohio St gig, a job with even more pressure to win!?! Not sure what he can say if anything that will make a difference now in saving his job or his credibility with the public. I have more sympathy for The Vest than him. I hope in the future he will read his own book and take it to heart and apply its lessons.
So if Mayer is "out" at Ohio State, does this mean the Huskers have a better chance of beating them for the first time? And isn't that what this article is really about?
Huskers don't have a snowball's chance in h*** of beating Ohio State.
That's what they said about Iowa last season.
Read the article again Jeff, not a word about the Huskers or any team for that matter beating OSU. It's about a narcissistic coach who lied and covered for a wife beating assistant coach while demanding accountability and treating women with respect from everyone in his program. FYI Nebraska beat Ohio St 34 - 27 in 2011 and Meyer is spelled with an 'e' not an 'a'.
We don't have a lot of room to throw stones people. Our saint, Tom Osborne himself would have been fired in today's climate with the way he handled Christian Peter, Lawrence Phillips, and Riley Washington. Yes, it was a different era, but we accepted what was going on because we were finally winning championships.
How dare you speak of our sainted Dr. Tom in such terms! All of these vicious lies are being floated by the same "fake news" traitors who are trying to undermine another great American, Donald Trump. And Dr. Tom would set you straight if he were here. Unfortunately he is busy walking across the Pacific Ocean on his way to Australia where he is scheduled to sell more of his books on integrity and honor with sessions of leper cleansing and casting out demons.
