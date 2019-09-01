LINCOLN — There were 19 softball players at Nebraska's first practice of the fall season Sunday, meaning a threatened boycott of the first team session of the season was averted.

There are 19 players listed on Nebraska’s current roster at huskers.com. When the players arrived, they headed to either the softball offices or the Gordon Training Center at Haymarket Park to prepare for the 10 a.m. session.

Head coach Rhonda Revelle and her two assistants, Lori Sippel and Diane Miller, were out on the Bowlin Stadium field leading the players through drills.

Revelle was the subject of a two-month investigation by the Nebraska Athletic Department after a number of allegations were shared with university officials in postseason evaluation forms.

On Friday, the College Athlete Advocacy Initiative, a social justice organization based in New York City, issued a press release that further detailed allegations against Revelle that players did not believe were properly addressed by Nebraska officials.

The possibility of a player boycott of the first fall practice was included in the CAAI release.

Nebraska officials released a statement Friday in response to the CIAA release reaffirming the decision announced on Aug. 25 that Revelle would remain as Nebraska’s coach for the 2020 softball season.

On the field Sunday morning, about 30 minutes after practice, the players released a statement: "We started with a great conditioning text that everyone passed. We had a fun, energetic, high-paced team practice. We're closer than we've ever been on and off the field."

Through a Nebraska Athletics Department spokesperson, Revelle declined request for media interviews after practice. 

Keith Zimmer, NU's senior associate athletic director for life skills, was seen at the softball complex before and during the practice.

