CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska is trying to salvage a nightmare start on the road. The Huskers trail double-digit underdog Illinois 21-14.
Adrian Martinez is 11 for 21 for 167 yards with two touchdown passes. Maurice Washington has 89 rushing yards on 10 carries, but was taken to the locker room early. He’d been in and out of the game dealing with a leg injury. JD Spielman caught four passes for 95 yards.
The Husker offense stalled for most of the first quarter, which led to a 21-7 deficit.
The Illini have scored twice after Nebraska turnovers. Running back Reggie Corbin has 91 yards on 10 carries. He got the party started early with a 66-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander dialed up a blitz, and it backfired, and led to a 7-0 hole early.
A 41-yard pass from Martinez to Spielman on third down jump-started the first NU drive. But on fourth-and-11 from the Illinois 29, Scott Frost elected to go for it instead of try out one of his three inexperienced kickers in a windy Memorial Stadium. Martinez couldn’t find an open receiver and ran out of bounds short of the line to gain.
On NU’s next possession, a sloppy exchange between Martinez and Washington turned into a fumble and gave Illinois the ball back at their own 33-yard line. Brandon Peters hit Josh Imatorbhebhe on a go-route from 26 yards, and Illinois took a 14-0 lead with 8:12 left.
Nebraska responded, this time after Frost elected to go for it from the Illini 8. Dedrick Mills got the first down, and Martinez threw an easy pass to tight end Jack Stoll two plays later from 6 yards out to cut the lead down to seven with five minutes left.
Both offenses struggled to move the ball with Corbin and Washington on respective sidelines.
A perfect Illini punt placed the ball at Nebraska’s 1-yard-line at the beginning of the second quarter. Mills took the handoff, then fumbled, which was recovered by Illinois at the 2-yard-line. RaVon Bonner punched it in on the next play for a 21-7 lead.
Nebraska’s offense countered with a three-and-out.
Cam Taylor-Britt then bailed NU out on with a pick.
The offense finally woke up after that. Martinez started it off with a 26-yard pass to Spielman. Washington took a direct snap 25 yards. Then Martinez threw a simple pass to Wan’Dale Robinson on third-and-6. The true freshman shook a defensive back and scored from 27 yards for a 21-14 lead with 8:20 left.
Nebraska got the ball back with 6:26 and crossed the 50. Mills got NU down to the 27, but a holding on Brenden Jaimes negated the play. Kanawai Noa then dropped a beautiful pass from Martinez, which would’ve put NU near the goal line. NU was forced to punt with 1:16 left, and no points.
Aaron Hall, left, and his son Landon, 7, wait for the start of the Nebraska and Illinois in Champaign, Ill at Memorial Stadium. Aaron is originally from Fremont, Nebraska but now lives in St Louis. This will be Landon's first Husker game.
Photos: Nebraska opens Big Ten play against Illinois
1 of 29
Illinois' Tony Adams tackles Nebraska's JD Spielman in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez breaks a tackle from Illinois' Oluwole Betiku Jr. in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois's Jartavius Martin scoops up a fumble from Nebraska's Dedrick Mills in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor, left, breaks up a pass intended for Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson. left, and Marquel Dismuke, right, try to bring down Illinois' Reggie Corbin in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington leaps over Illinois' Jake Hansen on a five-yard run late in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll scores a first quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker in the first half at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, top, is upended by Illinois' Sydney Brown in the first quarter. Robinson held onto the ball for the reception.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Kerby Joseph, left, drags Nebraska's Maurice Washington out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson breaks a tackle from Illinois; Nolan Bernat to score a touchdown in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll, front, celebrates scoring a first quarter touchdown with teammate Austin Allen.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended for Illinois' Daniel Barker, right, in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills. center left, fumbles the football in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs after making a catch on Nebraska's opening drive as Illinois' Sydney Brown pursues at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks a pass away from JD Spielman on Nebraska's opening drive at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Nate Hobbs knocks Nebraska's Dedrick Mills out of bounds in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Reggie Corbin scores on a 66-yard run on the opening drive against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kurt Rafdal warms up before the start of the Illnois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws the ball around after arriving at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the start of the Illinois football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Sindelar, left and Ryan Ossell wait under a tree before the start of Nebraska and Illinois game in Champaign, Ill at Memorial Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at Memorial Stadium in Champagne shows the distance from the stadium to the other stadiums in the Big 10.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer as the buses carrying the Nebraska football team arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Noah Ross walks to Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill to see the Huskers take on Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Ross is from Quad Cities, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson arrives at Memorial Stadium in Champagne for football game against Illinois.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wait outside of the stadium for the Nebraska football team to arrive at Memorial Stadium in Champagne.
