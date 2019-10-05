Nebraska

Members of the Nebraska marching band relax amongst the columns.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Wind will be a factor this afternoon.

A steady 15-20 mph wind has been howling through Memorial Stadium all afternoon. Flags in the north end zone are blowing east. Flags in the south are blowing west. So passes and kicks could be a bit wonky today.

» Saturday is homecoming, which this decade has been good news for Nebraska.

NU is 9-1 on homecoming since 2010. Those wins include a 34-27 win over Ohio State in 2011, the largest comeback win in program history, and a 30-27 win over Wisconsin in 2012.

Nebraska has generally scheduled down for homecoming. It's played Illinois three times on this day in the last nine years.

The only loss in the 2010s so far was last year, a 42-28 loss to Purdue.

Nebraska is 81-23-4 all time in homecoming games.

» This is Nebraska’s first afternoon game in a month.

NU played three straight night games, going 2-1. The last afternoon game was a 34-31 overtime loss at Colorado.

It’s the first afternoon home game for Nebraska since Oct. 20, 2018, a 53-28 win over Minnesota.

» If Nebraska loses and Oklahoma beats Kansas, the Sooners will overtake Nebraska as the No. 5 all-time winningest team in college football. Both currently have 900 wins.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Nebraska takes on Northwestern in Lincoln

1 of 27

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription