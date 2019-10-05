A steady 15-20 mph wind has been howling through Memorial Stadium all afternoon. Flags in the north end zone are blowing east. Flags in the south are blowing west. So passes and kicks could be a bit wonky today.
» Saturday is homecoming, which this decade has been good news for Nebraska.
Creighton Nienhueser, 6, sits on his father Riley Nienhueser's shoulders waiting for the Nebraska Unity Walk before they take on Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The Nienhuesers are from Sidney , NE.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass in the first quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Northwestern's Riley Lees jumps out of the grasp of JoJo Domann during a punt return at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is helped off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson is taken down by Northwestern's Joe Gaziano during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska student sections cheers the defense on as they make a stop against Northwestern on third down during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille sacks Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson receives a punt return during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is up ended by Northwestern's JR Pace during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Braxton Clark tackles Northwestern's JJ Jefferson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson scores a touchdown past Northwestern's Bryce Jackson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson scores a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels drops Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is upended after making a catch against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Nebraska marching band relax amongst the columns Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, prior to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN
Ada Ramaekers, left, and her sister Allie eat hotdogs Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, before going to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
