War might have been raging in Europe, but the little hospital at Fort Omaha had been quiet on that warm Thursday, Oct. 3, 1918.

Then, about 4 p.m., two soldiers showed up with a cough, fever and chills, the classic symptoms of influenza. By 9 p.m., the number was 30. The next morning, 200. The base’s surgeon general immediately closed the base to visitors and barred any soldiers from leaving.

In the City of Omaha, the Rev. Siefke S. de Freese, the 35-year-old pastor of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, had died suddenly after coming down with the same symptoms — just days after conducting services and interacting with hundreds of parishioners. At least 25 other Omahans were sick with flu.

The city’s health commissioner, Dr. E.T. Manning, knew he had a problem. A big one. After weeks of afflicting East Coast cities, the Spanish flu pandemic had reached Nebraska.

Within 24 hours, Manning issued a sweeping order closing churches, schools, movie houses and theaters, and shutting down public events. He banned spitting in public, and urged people who felt sick to self-isolate. He told people to stop kissing. People who did venture out wore surgical masks.

“Prohibition of public gatherings is the only way known to medical science to check the spread of disease, and I believe we are justified in ordering that to prevent a more serious situation,” Manning said, according to a report in The World-Herald. “I would rather be blamed for being overcautious than to be responsible for a single death.”

Manning’s quick action was credited with saving many lives over the next three months. But Omaha still suffered. Before the end of the year, at least 974 people died in the city of about 180,000 residents, and 14,000 became ill — though both numbers are believed to greatly underestimate the scope of the disease.

The Spanish flu remains the worst natural disaster in Omaha’s history.

Statewide, between 2,500 and 7,500 died in a pandemic that killed as many as 50 million people worldwide. Spanish flu killed four to eight times as many people in four months as died in four years of combat in World War I.

A century later, civic leaders in Omaha and across the country are staring down a pandemic as widespread, but hopefully not as deadly, as the Spanish flu.

Although medical professionals know far more today about how disease spreads than they did in 1918, they are wrestling with the same questions in battling the coronavirus as Manning and his colleagues asked about Spanish flu: Will it help to close schools? Should we pull the plug on parades and sporting events? And for how long?

“I think they realized they were in trouble, and they took quick action,” said Gary Gernhart, 49, who studied Omaha’s response to the pandemic for his master’s thesis at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1998. “Once people started developing symptoms, it was too late.”

In the late 1990s, Gernhart was studying to be a medical historian. He went on to work in Washington, D.C., for the surgeon general of the United States before a life and career change brought him back to Nebraska. He later taught at UNO, and now sells real estate.

The events of last week — the sudden closure of schools, the cancellation of entertainment and sporting events, the near-panic and confusion — reminded him of the first week in October 1918.

“It kind of started out as a normal week. Then the severity of it, (canceling) March Madness, the College World Series, it all hit at once,” Gernhart said. “All of that is really rhyming with 1918.”

When Manning made his abrupt decision to shut down many gathering places, he expected the closures to be brief. Three days later, he said he thought the epidemic was in check.

“The conditions here are certainly no worse, thanks to the efforts of the people,” he told The World-Herald at the time. “All Omaha seemed to respond gladly to fighting the disease.”

Still, there was significant pushback over the closures, especially from local theaters. Owners of the Brandeis Theater predicted they would lose thousands of dollars on the upcoming shows “Marry in Haste” and “Hearts of the World” if they couldn’t reopen soon. The owner of the Orpheum complained it would take a long time to rebuild audiences.

Medical experts in 1918 believed the flu would not spread outdoors or in well-ventilated places. For that reason, Manning allowed people to continue to ride streetcars, provided they ran with open windows and they were not overcrowded. Streetcar conductors, however, routinely ignored the guidelines.

Manning also did nothing to stop outdoor events, at least at first. That allowed churches to hold services outdoors. At St. Cecilia Cathedral, for example, the priest set up an altar in the foyer while 2,000 parishioners assembled in the yard outside the door. Members of Hanscom Park Methodist Church gathered in the park.

When Manning made his decision, Omaha was in the middle of the annual Aksarben celebration of local business and commerce that at the time included a large and well-attended street festival. That festival continued, though Gernhart found that attendance was down in its last days.

That festival contributed to a jump in cases the next week, when Omaha counted 400 people sick. Two weeks into the outbreak, though Manning reported 110 new cases that day, he described the situation as “slowly improving.”

His containment orders prompted a run on local drugstores. The World-Herald called the fear that prompted a run on quinine, antiseptics and medicines “Manningitis.”

“Biggest business we have had for years,” one druggist told the newspaper.

Newspapers carried obituaries of the dead. On Oct. 10, eight Omahans were reported to have died. They included Anna Heins, a 56-year-old widow, and her son William Heins, 34, a soldier, who was home on leave for the Aksarben celebration. They died on the same day.

The Oct. 19 World-Herald notified readers of the death of Madge Bullard Shedd, described as “one of Omaha’s most beautiful and talented young matrons.” The article said a light case of flu progressed quickly to pneumonia, and she died within 48 hours. Her husband was away on a business trip.

Manning soon extended the ban on public gatherings to include outdoor events. Later in the month, the Nebraska Board of Health issued a statewide ban on gatherings of all groups of 12 or more people. The University of Nebraska was forced to cancel an important game with Notre Dame.

The flood of cases put enormous stress on the city’s medical care system. The sick packed hospitals, and there weren’t enough nurses to care for all the patients. The Visiting Nurses Association recruited volunteers to make up the difference, but many nurses and ambulance drivers became ill themselves.

By the end of October, Manning felt confident enough to follow the lead of the Nebraska Board of Health and lift the ban on public events effective Nov. 1. That was just in time for the election Nov. 5, and for a giant Armistice Day parade in Omaha to celebrate the end of World War I.

That may have been a mistake. By Thanksgiving, new cases had spiked. December proved to be nearly as deadly as October.

Manning was reluctant to impose a new ban on public gatherings. Instead he chose to launch a public education campaign that featured posters, newspaper cartoons and leaflets. Poolrooms were told to limit each table to no more than four players and spectators. Theaters were instructed to rope off alternate rows to separate patrons. Dancing was prohibited.

Still, new cases reached 40 to 70 a day. Manning ordered placards placed on the homes of flu patients to warn people against entering. On Dec. 17, 28 deaths were reported.

The pandemic all but obliterated Christmas celebrations.

In the western Nebraska town of Gering, Santa Claus was actually arrested when he was swarmed by local youngsters following his arrival at the Union Pacific train station for an appearance at a local store. Children pooled their money to pay his fine, reported Kristin Watkins in her 2015 master’s thesis from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, “It Came Across the Plains: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic in Rural Nebraska.”

On Christmas Eve, the State Board of Health imposed a mandatory quarantine, backed up by fines of up to $100. The order forced 1,000 Omaha families to remain at home until four days after the last member’s fever subsided.

And then, with the dawn of 1919, new cases and deaths slowed to just a handful. The plague burned itself out.

Over time the Spanish flu pandemic was all but forgotten. The horror of World War I somehow overshadowed the world’s most virulent plague since the Black Death, which killed one-third of Europe’s population during the Middle Ages. It often rates no more than a few sentences in wartime histories.

There are few monuments to those who died. But in 1921, Creighton University fulfilled a prayerful pledge made at the height of the pandemic: to install a Sacred Heart statue of Jesus in Jesuit Garden if the campus was spared from the plague.

The inscription: “THANK-OFFERING OF THE STUDENTS FOR PROTECTION IN THE WORLD-WIDE PLAGUE OF THE WAR YEAR 1918.”

In the intervening century, medical science has advanced greatly. Soon after the coronavirus leaped from an animal to humans in Wuhan, China, late last year, scientists had mapped its genome. Vaccines already have been developed to protect people against the virus, which is 10 times as deadly as a typical flu.

But with no prevention or effective treatment, doctors for now can only stop the spread of coronavirus by keeping people from gathering together and by educating them, just as Manning did a century ago.

Gernhart, the medical historian-turned-real estate agent, found himself binge-watching the new Netflix series “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.” The timely documentary looks at the work of the medical professionals who are trying to prevent outbreaks like the Spanish flu from recurring.

“It’s great to know there are detectives out there protecting us,” he said.

Still, the government’s uneven response to the coronavirus crisis leaves him wondering how much 100 years has taught us about handling a plague.

“We’re always on the cusp of these emerging diseases. But public health, it always seems to be relegated,” Gernhart said. “Maybe coronavirus will change things.”

The latest images from the coronavirus response around the world