CreativeMornings/Omaha

Herbie Thompson leads a CreativeMornings/Omaha exercise.

 ERIC FRANCIS

To his students, Herb “Herbie” Thompson is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha specializing in communications while finishing his Ph.D. in leadership. To the Omaha community, he is pastor, mentor, public speaker and monthly volunteer of CreativeMornings/Omaha.

Born in England, where his mother grew up, and raised in Nebraska, where his military father was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, Thompson grappled with his personal identity. “I grew up biracial and had a very interesting experience in the ’90s as a black-and-white person,” he says.

Today, he helps individuals worldwide discover their purpose and potential at various stages of life. Speaking engagements have taken him to Spain, Greece, Zambia and Austria.

Sometimes, he says, just asking the right question is all it takes to help someone.

Thompson and his Small Group Communication class at UNO collaborate with the Greater Omaha Chamber in hosting CreativeMornings/Omaha. The monthly series of enlightenment and inspiration, Thompson says, attracts “a wonderful blend of diverse people,” including poets, copywriters, graphic designers and others in the creative community. Each session features a conversation with a special guest.

“I really value connecting with people intentionally,” he says. “It’s great to have conversations with people casually in everyday life, but I like (CreativeMornings) because it allows me to have an excuse to go deeper with people.”

