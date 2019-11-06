Fueled by an unrelenting quest for excellence, our health care community has earned a reputation for world-class education, treatment and research in cutting-edge facilities, including two internationally recognized medical schools. At the heart of it all are people, skilled and determined, creating legacies of hope and healing, elevating the well-being of our entire region.

Our pillars in health care:

• Boys Town National Research Hospital

• CHI Health

• Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

• Creighton University School of Medicine

• OrthoNebraska

• Methodist Health System

• Nebraska Medicine

• Nebraska Methodist College

• Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals

• Omaha VA Medical Center

• QLI

• University of Nebraska Medical Center

