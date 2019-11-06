Fueled by an unrelenting quest for excellence, our health care community has earned a reputation for world-class education, treatment and research in cutting-edge facilities, including two internationally recognized medical schools. At the heart of it all are people, skilled and determined, creating legacies of hope and healing, elevating the well-being of our entire region.
Our pillars in health care:
• Boys Town National Research Hospital
• CHI Health
• Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
• Creighton University School of Medicine
• OrthoNebraska
• Methodist Health System
• Nebraska Medicine
• Nebraska Methodist College
• Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals
• Omaha VA Medical Center
• QLI
• University of Nebraska Medical Center
