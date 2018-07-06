May 7, 1927 - Jul 1, 2018. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Grant; brother, Gerald Olafson. Survived by children, Gary (Cathy) Grant, Candace (Steve) Heston, Bill Grant; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Anne Bruns; brother, John (Claudia) Olafson; nieces and nephews. VISITATION Thursday, 6-8pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Private Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Burt County Museum, Tekamah, NE, or Crook House at Ft. Calhoun. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.