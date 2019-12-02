Megan Martin believes in the importance of paying it forward. So when the 52-year-old Omaha woman found $20 on the street, she decided to donate $25 to the Goodfellows campaign.

“Having a subscription to the paper, I was always very aware of the program going on, and I would enjoy reading the stories about the people that (the campaign) was helping,” Martin said.

Martin, who’s originally from California, has been in Omaha for 20 years. She said the campaign creates a sense of community.

“I appreciated the fact that it was very local and that it was going to help local people — like people were giving in honor of others, they were making a competition out of donating or making it a tradition,” Martin said. “I really appreciated how small-town it felt.”

Donating is a tradition Martin plans to continue.

“I think that the best thing that you can do for the world is to treat others kindly, and you never know when you’re going to be in a position of need so why not help others when you have the ability to,” Martin said.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription