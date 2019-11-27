$500

Anonymous; Edward and Dinah Manning

$300

In loving memory of Ruth Johnson by Carl Johnson; Charles and Beth Chevalier

$100

Anonymous; Lorene Dulkoski

$83

In memory of parents — Gerhard and Frieda Beilke

$60

Dream Weavers

$50

In memory of George Christensen

$44

In memory of Michael Biers — Robert and Brigitte Biers

$30

Bernard T. Malone

Today’s total: $2,067

Total to date: $20,063

Photos: The World-Herald's Goodfellows fund through the years

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription