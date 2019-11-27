$500
Anonymous; Edward and Dinah Manning
$300
In loving memory of Ruth Johnson by Carl Johnson; Charles and Beth Chevalier
$100
Anonymous; Lorene Dulkoski
$83
In memory of parents — Gerhard and Frieda Beilke
$60
Dream Weavers
$50
In memory of George Christensen
$44
In memory of Michael Biers — Robert and Brigitte Biers
$30
Bernard T. Malone
Today’s total: $2,067
Total to date: $20,063
Photos: The World-Herald's Goodfellows fund through the years
1926
1936
1938
1938
1939
1939
1939
1941
1941
1941
1942
1948
1948
1948
1951
1953
1953
1957
1960
1962
1962
1963
1963
1965
1968
1968
1969
1974
1974
1975
1975
1976
1976
1976
1978
1978
1982
1982
1982
1988
1989
1989
1989
1991
1991
1991
1992
1994
1994
1995
1996
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.