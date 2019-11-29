$1,000
Jennie and Wils Carr; Michael E. and Karen F. McCreery Charitable Fund
$500
In memory of Ding Daisley by Debbie Daisley and Family
$250
Anonymous
$200
In memory of August and Irene Stock — Bob and Karen Stock
$150
In memory of Richard and Rose Awender; In memory of Joe Bombere; In honor of Rita and Al Dusek
$50
Jack Kubat
Today’s total: $3,150
Total to date: $36,087
