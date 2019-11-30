$2,000
Anonymous
$1,000
Anonymous from Oakland, IA
$500
Julie Schroeder
$250
Anonymous
$165
In memory of Carrol and Eloise for his 94th birthday and their 71st anniversary on November 30 from their four children
$100
In memory of SSGT Andrew Zaraya
$25
In memory of John Pope
Today’s total: $4,040
Total to date: $40,127
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.