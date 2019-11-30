$2,000

Anonymous

$1,000

Anonymous from Oakland, IA

$500

Julie Schroeder

$250

Anonymous

$165

In memory of Carrol and Eloise for his 94th birthday and their 71st anniversary on November 30 from their four children

$100

In memory of SSGT Andrew Zaraya

$25

In memory of John Pope

Today’s total: $4,040

Total to date: $40,127

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription