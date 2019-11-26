$400

Roger and Mary Morton

$300

In memory of our daughter, Karen S. Gruber, by Melvin and Joen Gruber

$250

Anonymous

$102

In memory of Helen Knott’s 102nd birthday by her sons and daughters

$100

In memory of Howard, Jane and David Kennedy; anonymous; anonymous

$60

In memory of Courtney Kautter, Kim Kutilek and Charlie Peters Sr. by Jeanne and Ray Huelskamp

$50

Dream Weavers

$25

Anonymous

Today’s total: $1,487

Total to date: $17,896

