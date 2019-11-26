$400
Roger and Mary Morton
$300
In memory of our daughter, Karen S. Gruber, by Melvin and Joen Gruber
$250
Anonymous
$102
In memory of Helen Knott’s 102nd birthday by her sons and daughters
$100
In memory of Howard, Jane and David Kennedy; anonymous; anonymous
$60
In memory of Courtney Kautter, Kim Kutilek and Charlie Peters Sr. by Jeanne and Ray Huelskamp
$50
Dream Weavers
$25
Anonymous
Today’s total: $1,487
Total to date: $17,896
Photos: The World-Herald's Goodfellows fund through the years
1926
1936
1938
1938
1939
1939
1939
1941
1941
1941
1942
1948
1948
1948
1951
1953
1953
1957
1960
1962
1962
1963
1963
1965
1968
1968
1969
1974
1974
1975
1975
1976
1976
1976
1978
1978
1982
1982
1982
1988
1989
1989
1989
1991
1991
1991
1992
1994
1994
1995
1996
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.