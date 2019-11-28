$5,000
Anonymous
$2,000
Backer Family Charitable Trust
$1,500
Richard Greubel
$1,000
Anonymous
$500
Remembering our parents — Mark and Ursula Treinen; W. Lee Rowe; A. William Abts Jr.; Douglas and Cathy Aden; Todd and Amy Foje
$300
In memory of Axel, Ida and Ted Erickson of Mead.
$225
Lynn and Vick Samuel
$200
Peace Presbyterian Women
$149
In memory of Helen and Floyd Niedbalski
$100
Patterson Family Fund
Today’s total $12,974
Total to date $33,037
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.