$5,000

Anonymous

$2,000

Backer Family Charitable Trust

$1,500

Richard Greubel

$1,000

Anonymous

$500

Remembering our parents — Mark and Ursula Treinen; W. Lee Rowe; A. William Abts Jr.; Douglas and Cathy Aden; Todd and Amy Foje

$300

In memory of Axel, Ida and Ted Erickson of Mead.

$225

Lynn and Vick Samuel

$200

Peace Presbyterian Women

$149

In memory of Helen and Floyd Niedbalski

$100

Patterson Family Fund

Today’s total $12,974

Total to date $33,037

