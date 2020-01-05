$2,400
Anonymous
$2,000
Anonymous; Anonymous
$1,135
From the Employee Owners of Drake-William Steel
$1,001
In memory of Robert L Sklenar
$1,000
In memory of Andrew L. Anderson; Anonymous; In memory of my parents, Herman and Marga Von Essen; Anonymous; Roger and Charlotte Curry; Anne Goff; Donna Goff
$788
The Employees of Chastain Otis Insurance Agency
$600
In memory of Doug Aunan; In honor of six wonderful grandchildren — Dan and Deb Gilg
$500
Anonymous; Millard Education Association Retired; Linda Bannister; In memory of my parents, Jerry and Gwen Laughlin. Miss you and love you. Gail; In memory of our parents — Carmen and Toma Ovici
$350
Anonymous
$300
Anonymous; House of Vacuums
$250
Anonymous — in honor of our parents; Anonymous; In memory of Mark and Peggy Keber and Delores Howard; Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of Katie and Bob Beck and Barry and Heather Kusel; Anonymous; Gloria Mills; Judy Bahensky-Vogel; Anonymous
$201
In loving memory of Clara Philps McConnell, Anna Pearl McConnell Best, Dr. Gorden N. Best, Ann Jennings Walters and Miss Madalyn of Fifth Avenue from Ann Walters and Cathy Walters Hill.
$200
In memory of Loretta and Leland Seibert and Sue and George Grillo; Jack and Mari; Anonymous; In memory of my Grandpa Carl John Norden, Sr. who started Norden Laboratories in Lincoln 100 years ago!; Jimmy Stock; Morgan and Walter Hecht
$180
In memory of Francis E. Thomas from his 18 grandchildren.
$175
Anonymous
$150
Bob and Cynthia Pearrow; Anonymous
$125
Robert Beber
$100
Richard and Sharon Hoelscher; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Phil and Barbara Schutte; Marilyn Westenhaver; Anonymous; In memory of John A., Ed B., Tim J., Jane J. and Laurence R. From Mike and Pat; Nancy Rohwer; Edward and Susan Furman; Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of Wayne Wheeler — Nancy Bertacini; Anonymous; Anonymous; Jim and Pat McGonigal
$80.50
From the Pick 6
$60
In honor of Marikay Schwaller and Joan Scalzo
$50
Anonymous; Linda Kamp; David White; Anonymous; In memory of Bill and Elaine Emanuel; Anonymous; In honor of the 68164 U.S. Postal Workers; In memory of my husband — John Langan; In memory of Suzie Klosterman; In lieu of family drawn Christmas gifts — June Staples; Mark and Janis Enenbach
$40
In memory of the Rauschenberg family
$30
Christmas for Mike — Salvatore Ciulla
$25
In memory of my parents, Margy and Joe Konopik, who always donated; Ronald and Margaret Mayne; In memory of Elizabeth J Burney and Brett M Rhodes, forever in our hearts — Susan and Amie; Colleen Ramsey; In memory of Mick Keane — Jerry Keane; Shirley Svoboda; To honor our family; In honor of mom — Jodeen Petersen — from Dave and Clarice Shively; Clifford and Nan Buckingham
$15
Gordon and Sandra Viner
$10
Anonymous; Anonymous
$2
Dennis Canterbury
Today’s total: $28,377.50
Total to date: $640,885.31
