$2,400

Anonymous

$2,000

Anonymous; Anonymous

$1,135

From the Employee Owners of Drake-William Steel

$1,001

In memory of Robert L Sklenar

$1,000

In memory of Andrew L. Anderson; Anonymous; In memory of my parents, Herman and Marga Von Essen; Anonymous; Roger and Charlotte Curry; Anne Goff; Donna Goff

$788

The Employees of Chastain Otis Insurance Agency

$600

In memory of Doug Aunan; In honor of six wonderful grandchildren — Dan and Deb Gilg

$500

Anonymous; Millard Education Association Retired; Linda Bannister; In memory of my parents, Jerry and Gwen Laughlin. Miss you and love you. Gail; In memory of our parents — Carmen and Toma Ovici

$350

Anonymous

$300

Anonymous; House of Vacuums

$250

Anonymous — in honor of our parents; Anonymous; In memory of Mark and Peggy Keber and Delores Howard; Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of Katie and Bob Beck and Barry and Heather Kusel; Anonymous; Gloria Mills; Judy Bahensky-Vogel; Anonymous

$201

In loving memory of Clara Philps McConnell, Anna Pearl McConnell Best, Dr. Gorden N. Best, Ann Jennings Walters and Miss Madalyn of Fifth Avenue from Ann Walters and Cathy Walters Hill.

$200

In memory of Loretta and Leland Seibert and Sue and George Grillo; Jack and Mari; Anonymous; In memory of my Grandpa Carl John Norden, Sr. who started Norden Laboratories in Lincoln 100 years ago!; Jimmy Stock; Morgan and Walter Hecht

$180

In memory of Francis E. Thomas from his 18 grandchildren.

$175

Anonymous

$150

Bob and Cynthia Pearrow; Anonymous

$125

Robert Beber

$100

Richard and Sharon Hoelscher; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Phil and Barbara Schutte; Marilyn Westenhaver; Anonymous; In memory of John A., Ed B., Tim J., Jane J. and Laurence R. From Mike and Pat; Nancy Rohwer; Edward and Susan Furman; Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of Wayne Wheeler — Nancy Bertacini; Anonymous; Anonymous; Jim and Pat McGonigal

$80.50

From the Pick 6

$60

In honor of Marikay Schwaller and Joan Scalzo

$50

Anonymous; Linda Kamp; David White; Anonymous; In memory of Bill and Elaine Emanuel; Anonymous; In honor of the 68164 U.S. Postal Workers; In memory of my husband — John Langan; In memory of Suzie Klosterman; In lieu of family drawn Christmas gifts — June Staples; Mark and Janis Enenbach

$40

In memory of the Rauschenberg family

$30

Christmas for Mike — Salvatore Ciulla

$25

In memory of my parents, Margy and Joe Konopik, who always donated; Ronald and Margaret Mayne; In memory of Elizabeth J Burney and Brett M Rhodes, forever in our hearts — Susan and Amie; Colleen Ramsey; In memory of Mick Keane — Jerry Keane; Shirley Svoboda; To honor our family; In honor of mom — Jodeen Petersen — from Dave and Clarice Shively; Clifford and Nan Buckingham

$15

Gordon and Sandra Viner

$10

Anonymous; Anonymous

$2

Dennis Canterbury

Today’s total: $28,377.50

Total to date: $640,885.31

