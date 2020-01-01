$15,001
Anonymous
$5,000
Ken and Virginia Coon
$3,000
Anonymous
$2,000
In honor of all DHHS and Saint Francis Ministries case workers, as well as other staff who work daily helping children and families; anonymous
$1,600
Anonymous
$1,500
Anonymous; anonymous — West Point
$1,340
From everyone at Wise Heavy Equipment LLC
$1,000
John and Carmen Gottschalk; Bohemian Catholic Sokol Benevolent Society; Billie J. Wilson; anonymous — West Point; anonymous; anonymous
$750
Anonymous
$600
Anonymous
$540
In memory of Dale and Betty Binderup
$520
In memory of my wife, Christine Stavneak, from husband, Ray
$500
D & J & Crystal 50 years; in memory of Al, Adeline and Jim Kelly by Pat Kelly; Patricia Grabow; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$444
In memory of Eric Johnson
$400
In memory of my husband and in honor of our family — Cynthia Barnes; James and Carole Grothe
$340
In memory of Dale and Betty Binderup (540)
$300
To those who need — from those who have. John and Rosemary Francavilla; William and Dee Inman; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$250
In memory of John Mimick; in memory of Raymond Carl Olson of Albion, Nebraska — We miss you Dad!; in memory of Simon Francis Cutler; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$219.19
In memory of Barbara Becker, Betty and Max Becker and Ren Rieur Sr.
$215
In memory of our brothers Dan Glynn and Ralph Siverly by Tom and Diana Glynn
$200
Deborah Trivitt; Ricardo and Debra Turner; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$153
In memory of David O. Lakin and his son Barry Scott Lakin from their family
$150
Connie Weekly; anonymous
$127
In honor of Ernie and Carol Pfannenstiel’s 60th wedding anniversary from their 7 children
$125
Tom and Mary Anderson
$120
In memory of Coleen Olson Kinney, Joe Kenny, Mark Olson, Lorie Olson, Kaylyn Dreger and Aubrey Dreger
$111.11
In honor of Dennis and Jan and Tom and Carol for all they do for our church
$110
In memory of Fiona Robertson
$100
Lauren and Betsy Thomas; in memory of Albert and Helen Frederick; Midwest Homes LLC; Mary and Michael Kelly; in memory of Esther and David Rice — Jody and Buzz Malashock; in memory of Jim and Gerry; in memory of my grandson — Colton Bertleson — of Logan, Iowa — from Grandpa Ron; in memory of Fred T. Witt; Franklin Logan; in memory of Doris and Mike Synowicki, Steve Blum and Jake Folda; Jerry and Diane Dugger; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$79
In memory of a caring husband and generous pops — John Gubbels — Judy Gubbels and family
$75
Anonymous
$63
In memory of Tom Reed — Gabriella G. Castro
$62
Remembering a special January 3rd, 62 years ago
$60
In honor of our 6 beloved grandchildren: Leighton, Sheldon, Atticus, Sloane, Joslyn and Jett; anonymous
$53.10
Armbrust Acres Neighborhood Kids Wishing Well
$51.39
Acappella Omaha Chorus December Lunch Bunch
$50
Wiese Family; in memory of Peggy Sullivan; in memory of Papa and Rob from their family; Praise God for the Omaha World-Herald — Jack and Della Lee and family, Bellevue; in loving memory of Herb and Darlene Daniels of Howells, Nebraska — Mike Daniels; in memory of my dad Ed Potthoff who never met a stranger and never turned anyone away; Dallas and Jane McCain; in memory of August F. Bock; Stanley Owens; in honor of my 15 grands and nine great grands — Eileen Karmann; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$40
Anonymous
$35
In honor of Jacob Anton Blatny Jr. who served valiantly in many battles, including the MeuseArgonne offensive. Jacob was wounded and died on Oct. 16, 1918, never to return to the farm. His memory is alive in our hearts. Stan Shavlik and family
$30
Anonymous
$25
Norman and Frances Peterson; in memory of Ruth L. Cook; in memory of Kenan; anonymous; in memory of my brother Roger Stewart; Shirley U. Carpenter; anonymous; Edgar Aldrich
$23.50
In memory of my wife Jean — the love of my life for 67 years until she passed away on Aug. 19, 2018. She is greatly missed by all in our family and is remembered daily — Stan Shavlik; In honor of my sister-in-law Phyllis Shavlik who passed away on Aug. 15, 2018. She was the wife of my brother, Milo, for 54 years — Stanley Shavlik; in memory of Joan Schlondorf of Elkhorn, Nebraska, married to Adolf Shavlik of Waterloo. She passed away on Nov. 20, 2018, and was affectionately knows as “Joanie”
$20
Paying it forward in appreciation of South 197th Street neighbors Vince and Susan — Sandi O’Brien
$10.32
In loving memory of our nephew — Abe McGargill — age 17. Forever missed — Uncle Bob and Aunt Julie Rosinski
Today’s total: $56,084.61
Total to date: $612,607.81
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.