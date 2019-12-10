$1,000

In memory of Ron & Brownie Gass

$500

Linda Klaasmeyer; In loving memory of Alan Larsen, Mandy, Brandon Yardley, Becky Buettner and our loved ones who have passed before us; In memory of Kathleen Bunz – Lee & Scott Bunz; In memory of Joe and Barb Kenney

$250

Anonymous; Anonymous

$200

Anonymous; Russ Schweers

$150

Anonymous; In memory of George & Nancy Harmon and Sharon Burgman

$100

Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of Grandma, Grandpa & Uncle Joe – Carol Gottsch; In memory of our parents by Subby & Liz Gulizia; Frances Bertsch; Garry & Loraine Johnson; In memory of Otto, Rosemary, and Peter Rubin from Paul Rubin; In honor of our mother Nellie’s 90th year!; Don & Jackie Wrieth; The McCann Family; In loving memory of Arlene & Howard Muehlich – Merry Christmas Mom & Dad – Rex & Denise Waller

$70

In memory of Anita Finch

$50

Anonymous; In memory of Leonard Garcia; For the joy of “Ms. E”; In memory of the wife of my wife, Sally Winn. She was given a doll by Goodfellows when she was little – George Winn

$40

In honor of Ethan, Claire, Hannah and Jed Andres; In memory of Chris Stukenholtz from Ron & Deb Stukenholtz and Tim, Tabby & Charlotte (Charlie) DeSelm. May God Bless us all this Holiday Season

$25

Loss of loved ones; John Meier Family; Ronald Pigg

$20

Willa Vargas

$13

In memory of Pearl Harbor sailors who died 78 years ago.

Today’s total: $5,858

Total to date: $141,091.36

