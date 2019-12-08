$25,000

Lozier Foundation

$5,000

On behalf of Broadmoor Apartment Communities and the employees in our Broadmoor Family; Slosburg Company

$2,061

Thankful to have just celebrated our 61st wedding anniversary — Walt and Marilyn

$1,000

Don and Rita Otis

$500

In memory of dear friend Troy Horine; Giving Tuesday, in honor of and gratitude for my family — Roberta Gunning; In memory of Grandpa and Grandma Johnson and Spinharney; Greg Kluck and Teresa Sortino

$450

Jim and Regina Lenhoff

$400

Dick and Yvonne Pouchert

$369

Oak Hills 8th Hole beverage fund

$300

Gary and Jaye Welch; Anonymous

$250

In memory of my Ray — Sooz

$200

Marilyn Hale

$100

In memory of Bette Negley; Anonymous; Sharon Appleby

$50

Dana Bond; Thanks to the Goodfellows for helping others — Eleanore Tex

$25

Richard and Louise Webb; Arlene Shreve; Betty Mihm

Today’s total: $42,805

Total to date: $131,714.85

