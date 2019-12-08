$25,000
Lozier Foundation
$5,000
On behalf of Broadmoor Apartment Communities and the employees in our Broadmoor Family; Slosburg Company
$2,061
Thankful to have just celebrated our 61st wedding anniversary — Walt and Marilyn
$1,000
Don and Rita Otis
$500
In memory of dear friend Troy Horine; Giving Tuesday, in honor of and gratitude for my family — Roberta Gunning; In memory of Grandpa and Grandma Johnson and Spinharney; Greg Kluck and Teresa Sortino
$450
Jim and Regina Lenhoff
$400
Dick and Yvonne Pouchert
$369
Oak Hills 8th Hole beverage fund
$300
Gary and Jaye Welch; Anonymous
$250
In memory of my Ray — Sooz
$200
Marilyn Hale
$100
In memory of Bette Negley; Anonymous; Sharon Appleby
$50
Dana Bond; Thanks to the Goodfellows for helping others — Eleanore Tex
$25
Richard and Louise Webb; Arlene Shreve; Betty Mihm
Today’s total: $42,805
Total to date: $131,714.85
