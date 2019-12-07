$1,000

In memory of everyone’s friend, R. Scott Johnson

$800

Jeffers Family Charitable Fund

$500

In memory of Bob and Rose, Bob and Fran, Bob. We will always remember and love you.; Jerald and Mardell Chesnut

$300

James and Kathryn Morley

$250

In memory of Al Desmarteau by Don and Carolyn Bukowski

$200

John F. Else and Cathy Roller; In memory of Billie M. Weideman, Viola R. Gall and Frank and Pat Gaeta — Mr. and Mrs. Gregory A. Weideman; In memory of Dan Koborg — Mom and Rick, Kathy and Bob and Bob; Kirk and Judith Anderson

$150

In memory of Stephen Chartrand; Jim and Karin Prietert

$120

Sandra Trandahl

$100

In loving memory of Marge and Rudy Turek — Anonymous; In loving memory of B.J. Dietz — Anonymous; Joan Olander; In memory of our loving parents, Rudy C. Larsen and Antionette D. Larsen, from the Larsen Family

$88.85

In memory of baby Eric

$50

In memory of Lauren Wegner and Norma Beutler by Stan and Patty Wegner

$43

In memory of our granddaughter Amanda Sullivan, we love and miss you — Grandma and Grandpa K.

$41

In honor of Caleb and Annie

$25

Anonymous

Today’s total: $5,217.85

Total to date: $88,909.85

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription