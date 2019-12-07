$1,000
In memory of everyone’s friend, R. Scott Johnson
$800
Jeffers Family Charitable Fund
$500
In memory of Bob and Rose, Bob and Fran, Bob. We will always remember and love you.; Jerald and Mardell Chesnut
$300
James and Kathryn Morley
$250
In memory of Al Desmarteau by Don and Carolyn Bukowski
$200
John F. Else and Cathy Roller; In memory of Billie M. Weideman, Viola R. Gall and Frank and Pat Gaeta — Mr. and Mrs. Gregory A. Weideman; In memory of Dan Koborg — Mom and Rick, Kathy and Bob and Bob; Kirk and Judith Anderson
$150
In memory of Stephen Chartrand; Jim and Karin Prietert
$120
Sandra Trandahl
$100
In loving memory of Marge and Rudy Turek — Anonymous; In loving memory of B.J. Dietz — Anonymous; Joan Olander; In memory of our loving parents, Rudy C. Larsen and Antionette D. Larsen, from the Larsen Family
$88.85
In memory of baby Eric
$50
In memory of Lauren Wegner and Norma Beutler by Stan and Patty Wegner
$43
In memory of our granddaughter Amanda Sullivan, we love and miss you — Grandma and Grandpa K.
$41
In honor of Caleb and Annie
$25
Anonymous
Today’s total: $5,217.85
Total to date: $88,909.85
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.