$2,000
Dean and Maria Jacobsen
$1,500
Bernard Taulborg
$1,000
Connie and Bill Lowndes; Alan and Janette Stanek; In memory of Ryan; In gratitude for our families — Carmen and Marcia Klein; In memory of Jerry “Sam” Lueders
$500
Melvin Allen; Mr. and Mrs. Howard Kaslow; Anonymous; In memory of Ralph and Tottie Stewart and Jim and Milly Fiddock
$400
Anonymous
$300
Thomas Tryner; Phyllis Anderson
$250
Ron and Jean Gordon; In memory of Lawrence Routt
$200
Robert and Catherine Lembke; Nadine Hunter; Marilyn Hoegemeyer; Bob and Claudia Hatterman; In memory of Rodger and Sandy Lindwall by Anonymous; Anonymous; John and Joyce Passarelli; Leon Benschoter
$150
In loving memory of our youngest son, Matthew — Mary and Gary Grimes; In honor of my brother, who died in early November — Norm Wallman; In loving memory of Karen Sue by the Robert Peterson family
$126
In memory of Will Hodges by Grandpa
$125
In memory of Bruce and Sharon Horacek and in memory of Jenny
$100
George and Beth Brtek; In memory of Susan Eustice; In honor of JoAnn and Larry Hausman; In honor of Lois Seidler; In memory of Hugh McMullan; Grant and Sunny Everett; In memory of Norman; In memory of my husband, Wallace, and our families — Sue Howell; In memory of our family — Dennis and Pat Austin; Karen Campbell
$70
In memory of my beautiful wife Sodsai Ruhe; Vicki Pratt
$55
In memory of John (Jack) Dickinson, World-Herald employee
$50
Anonymous; In memory of Nancy Beasley; In memory of Jerry Asher; In memory of Ben Eirinberg — Mike and Pam Weekly
$40
In memory of Richard, Craig, Bruce and Brian Wheeland — Love, wife and mother — Verdell Wheeland
$35
In memory of Gloria Cottone; In memory of Joanne Freeman
$30
Carol Sheldon
$25
In memory of John
$23
Alexis and Nicole Richard — Love you!!
$10
Robert Gutzman
Today’s total: $15,894
Total to date: $178,698.58
