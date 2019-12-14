$2,000

Dean and Maria Jacobsen

$1,500

Bernard Taulborg

$1,000

Connie and Bill Lowndes; Alan and Janette Stanek; In memory of Ryan; In gratitude for our families — Carmen and Marcia Klein; In memory of Jerry “Sam” Lueders

$500

Melvin Allen; Mr. and Mrs. Howard Kaslow; Anonymous; In memory of Ralph and Tottie Stewart and Jim and Milly Fiddock

$400

Anonymous

$300

Thomas Tryner; Phyllis Anderson

$250

Ron and Jean Gordon; In memory of Lawrence Routt

$200

Robert and Catherine Lembke; Nadine Hunter; Marilyn Hoegemeyer; Bob and Claudia Hatterman; In memory of Rodger and Sandy Lindwall by Anonymous; Anonymous; John and Joyce Passarelli; Leon Benschoter

$150

In loving memory of our youngest son, Matthew — Mary and Gary Grimes; In honor of my brother, who died in early November — Norm Wallman; In loving memory of Karen Sue by the Robert Peterson family

$126

In memory of Will Hodges by Grandpa

$125

In memory of Bruce and Sharon Horacek and in memory of Jenny

$100

George and Beth Brtek; In memory of Susan Eustice; In honor of JoAnn and Larry Hausman; In honor of Lois Seidler; In memory of Hugh McMullan; Grant and Sunny Everett; In memory of Norman; In memory of my husband, Wallace, and our families — Sue Howell; In memory of our family — Dennis and Pat Austin; Karen Campbell

$70

In memory of my beautiful wife Sodsai Ruhe; Vicki Pratt

$55

In memory of John (Jack) Dickinson, World-Herald employee

$50

Anonymous; In memory of Nancy Beasley; In memory of Jerry Asher; In memory of Ben Eirinberg — Mike and Pam Weekly

$40

In memory of Richard, Craig, Bruce and Brian Wheeland — Love, wife and mother — Verdell Wheeland

$35

In memory of Gloria Cottone; In memory of Joanne Freeman

$30

Carol Sheldon

$25

In memory of John

$23

Alexis and Nicole Richard — Love you!!

$10

Robert Gutzman

Today’s total: $15,894

Total to date: $178,698.58

