$3,000
James and Anne Foley
$500
In memory of our daughter Deanna Meier
$100
In honor of my mother, Lois Buckingham; anonymous; In memory of Terry Hoscheid. His 81st birthday would have been December 2 — from Judy and family
$70
In memory of my son Michael Chute, by his mother Patricia Huntsman
$54
In memory of my brother, Scott Wilson, who passed away 12/03/17 at the age of 54 — Cyndi Palmer
$25
Anonymous; anonymous
Today’s total ...................... $3,974
Total to date .....................$70,107
