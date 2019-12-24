$4,000

On behalf of the employees of Thompson, Dreessen & Dorner Inc.

$1,000

In loving memory of Father William Kelley and Abbot Raphael Walsh; Robert and Leanne Maxwell; Richard and Mary Parrish; anonymous

$600

In honor of six great grandchildren — Jacob and Leah (4), Eva (2½), Johanna (1) and Gavin and Wyatt (3 months) — with love and hugs from Great Grandma Eileen

$500

Doug and Gloria Osborn; In honor of veterans; In memory of Reo and Marguerite Ludemann and Olaf and Grace Anderson

$376

In loving memory of Nicholas Spelic and Stephen Spelic from their friends and family

$336

Remembering our dad — Howard Silber — by Izzy and Curly

$300

Col. Charles and Nancy Pugsley; In memory of Jay Novicki — Larry and Jan Novicki; In memory of Clair McCord, Roger McCord and Greg McCord from the McCord family, Bennington, Nebraska; In memory of my parents — Charles and Helen Ann Held — by Timothy Held

$250

Linda and Leroy Kathol; In memory of Steve Lundholm; Jan Dutton; In memory of my Boys Town Brothers — Renato and Dennis Korus — from Tony Cervantes

$200

In honor of Mom — Sabrena Martinson; Bruce and Donni Reid; Robert and Deanna Cline; Judy Heiserman; In memory of Matthew Van Arsdel by Anonymous, Bennington, Nebraska

$150

Margaret Sibbernsen

$136

In memory of Andrea — by Andy and Jody Hampton

$133

In loving memory of Carrie Howard by her mother and sister

$128

In memory of Evalene H. Hockens

$111.08

In memory of our dad — Mike Drummy — by Caitlin and Emily, Papillion

$107

Tekamah, Nebraska

$100.72

In loving memory of Harold Lenz from his family. We miss you dad!

$100

In memory of Don and Mitzi Harr, Don and Bernie Broderick; Mark and Kelli Dudley; In memory of Mary and Walt Murphy; Roger and Bonnie Stott; In honor of Andy Bailey; Michael and Bonnie Valasek; In memory of our parents — Sue and Russ Ingram; Bottorff and Evans; Duane and Rita Simpson; In loving memory of Catherine Mefford and Fern Brandl — Jack and Sherrill Mefford; In memory of my wife, Mary Ellen Roberts by Howard Roberts; Gwendolyn and Raymond Graves; anonymous; anonymous

$88

Anonymous

$80

On behalf of Sarpy County Sheriff Office — B Shift Road Patrol

$68.06

David Dow

$50

In honor of Larry Thomas; In honor of my father, Douglas Roe. We love you, Dad/Grandpa!; Sally A. Hennings; In memory of my parents — Ewing and Betty Croft — from daughter Sandi Levermann; anonymous

$45

In memory of Alan and NinaPascale

$40

In memory of Barb Schochenmaier

$35

On behalf of Anthony from Omaha and Alexandra from Kiev; Johnnie Carter; On behalf of Brian Brown — thank you for all that you do!

$30

G. Michael and Nancy Covolo

$25

In loving memory of James, Daisy and Michael Jackson — you are missed, the Jackson and Miller family; In memory of my husband — Joel R. Heim — and in honor and love to Gigi’s kids — Jean Heim; In memory of Veryl and Maureen Stiehl, Eva Nelson Dahl and Arlene Hoffman

$20

In memory of our loved ones — Bob and Alvina O’Keefe; anonymous

$15

Richard and Rebecca Lepin

Today’s total: $17,113.86

Total to date: $390,099.23

