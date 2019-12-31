$5,000

Anonymous

$2,000

Anonymous

$1,000

In loving memory of Jack Daly, Nic Caguioa, Fred Arkoosh and Jeff Conant

$500

Paul and Sue Ochsner; Edmond Connolly; In memory of Marge Turner and Otho Cox from Tom and Tessa. You are both missed; In loving memory of Mary Schoenbohm, Fred Kemp, Helen and Gib Schoenbohm and Cecelia Crew from Ed and Linda Kemp; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$400

Richard Jensen

$388.22

Tory Ewing

$375

Brite Gerlings

$300

In memory of B, L, J, A, C, J, L, C, M; John and Elizabeth Fluehr; In memory of John Ritonya III, Michael Ritonya and Frank Jerm; John and Jean Ullrich

$250

Gloria Jensen; Bob and Lorraine Jeffus; Ron and Linda Wax; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$210

In loving memory of Marian, my wife of 69 years — W.J. Stamp

$200

Mardelle Gocek; In honor of Amelia, Ann, Beth, Kelly, Luis and Oliver from Grandma Carol; Jolene Sorensen; Emma and Ella Francl; anonymous; In memory of Ted Jorges, Lois Jorges, Pamala (Jorges) Drum, Kelly (Jorges) Drum; anonymous

$150

Anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$149

Anonymous

$122

In memory of Gerard and Phyllis Gottula

$102

In honor of my mother Maurine McNally’s 102nd birthday — Sylvia Jenkins

$101

William and Elizabeth Novak

$100

In honor of all hard-working Nebraska journalists, especially the OWH Guild, fighting on our behalf against corruption and ignorance. Thank you!; anonymous; anonymous; Bill and Patricia Wollenhaupt; anonymous; anonymous; On behalf of Oakdale Bunco Babes; anonymous; In memory of Vera Schmitz from Martin Schmitz; In memory of our parents — Levern and Dorothy Rexroat and Wilbur and Loretta Liechti — from Tom and Kathy Liechti; Sue Gentes; anonymous; Connie Linhart; anonymous; anonymous

$80

Gregg E. Beam

$70

Donald Birkes

$55

In honor of the brave men and women fighting cancer — Phyllis Huffman

$50

Addean Middleton; anonymous; anonymous; Donald Schwalm; Judd and Amy Lyons; In memory of my wife — Harold Mueller; Janet Johnson

$40

Connie Adams

$30

Here is a little money to help, like you did my parents 70 years ago — Ed Lenz

$25

Anonymous; In memory of Bruno and Grace Kaline and George and Marie Meehan; In memory of my parents — Herb and Joyce Sievers; In memory of our grandson, Dennis, by Paul and Rita Powell, Weeping Water; In memory of Dad — Michael Ziskey

$22

Anonymous

Today’s total: $21,919.22

Total to date: $556,523.20

