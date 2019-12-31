$5,000
Anonymous
$2,000
Anonymous
$1,000
In loving memory of Jack Daly, Nic Caguioa, Fred Arkoosh and Jeff Conant
$500
Paul and Sue Ochsner; Edmond Connolly; In memory of Marge Turner and Otho Cox from Tom and Tessa. You are both missed; In loving memory of Mary Schoenbohm, Fred Kemp, Helen and Gib Schoenbohm and Cecelia Crew from Ed and Linda Kemp; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$400
Richard Jensen
$388.22
Tory Ewing
$375
Brite Gerlings
$300
In memory of B, L, J, A, C, J, L, C, M; John and Elizabeth Fluehr; In memory of John Ritonya III, Michael Ritonya and Frank Jerm; John and Jean Ullrich
$250
Gloria Jensen; Bob and Lorraine Jeffus; Ron and Linda Wax; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$210
In loving memory of Marian, my wife of 69 years — W.J. Stamp
$200
Mardelle Gocek; In honor of Amelia, Ann, Beth, Kelly, Luis and Oliver from Grandma Carol; Jolene Sorensen; Emma and Ella Francl; anonymous; In memory of Ted Jorges, Lois Jorges, Pamala (Jorges) Drum, Kelly (Jorges) Drum; anonymous
$150
Anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$149
Anonymous
$122
In memory of Gerard and Phyllis Gottula
$102
In honor of my mother Maurine McNally’s 102nd birthday — Sylvia Jenkins
$101
William and Elizabeth Novak
$100
In honor of all hard-working Nebraska journalists, especially the OWH Guild, fighting on our behalf against corruption and ignorance. Thank you!; anonymous; anonymous; Bill and Patricia Wollenhaupt; anonymous; anonymous; On behalf of Oakdale Bunco Babes; anonymous; In memory of Vera Schmitz from Martin Schmitz; In memory of our parents — Levern and Dorothy Rexroat and Wilbur and Loretta Liechti — from Tom and Kathy Liechti; Sue Gentes; anonymous; Connie Linhart; anonymous; anonymous
$80
Gregg E. Beam
$70
Donald Birkes
$55
In honor of the brave men and women fighting cancer — Phyllis Huffman
$50
Addean Middleton; anonymous; anonymous; Donald Schwalm; Judd and Amy Lyons; In memory of my wife — Harold Mueller; Janet Johnson
$40
Connie Adams
$30
Here is a little money to help, like you did my parents 70 years ago — Ed Lenz
$25
Anonymous; In memory of Bruno and Grace Kaline and George and Marie Meehan; In memory of my parents — Herb and Joyce Sievers; In memory of our grandson, Dennis, by Paul and Rita Powell, Weeping Water; In memory of Dad — Michael Ziskey
$22
Anonymous
Today’s total: $21,919.22
Total to date: $556,523.20
