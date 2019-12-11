$1,000
Anonymous; Anonymous
$500
Anonymous; In memory of Bob and Katie Beck
$410
Jean Volsicka
$390
In memory of Tammy Gatrost by Mike and Bobbi
$300
Dr. Thomas and Kathleen Seidel
$250
Anonymous; William and Linda Clark
$240
In loving memory of our parents, Bob and Helen Goldberg, and our brother Steve Goldberg by Judy and Randy Hokamp, Janine and Curt Frost and Julie Hayden
$220
In memory of Heidi Marie Renter
$210
In loving memory of my husband, Jeff Hayden, given by Julie Hayden and son Joey Hayden
$200
In memory of Frank and Florence Kracl
$100
In memory of my dad — Mick Keane. We miss you!; In memory of Rudy Smith; Kathleen Doig; Stephen and Mary Diane Brocky: Roger and Jacquey Harned; In memory of our brothers-in-law, Geoff Loper, Mike Drummy and Mike Vinkavich; In honor of Margaret G. Nipper; In memory of my wife, Carol — Ron Bahn; For God’s Blessings — Anonymous
$75
In memory of Charles — Alberta Hartline
$56
Johawks Alumni Lunch Bunch
$50
Anonymous; Donald Baxter
$30
DeVon and Ruth Johnson
$25
In memory of loved ones — Dale Marx
$20
Michael and Karen Johnson; Dale and Beth Van Gent; In memory of Shirley Albert Kessler
Today’s total: $6,716
Total to date: $174,406.68
