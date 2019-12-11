$1,000

Anonymous; Anonymous

$500

Anonymous; In memory of Bob and Katie Beck

$410

Jean Volsicka

$390

In memory of Tammy Gatrost by Mike and Bobbi

$300

Dr. Thomas and Kathleen Seidel

$250

Anonymous; William and Linda Clark

$240

In loving memory of our parents, Bob and Helen Goldberg, and our brother Steve Goldberg by Judy and Randy Hokamp, Janine and Curt Frost and Julie Hayden

$220

In memory of Heidi Marie Renter

$210

In loving memory of my husband, Jeff Hayden, given by Julie Hayden and son Joey Hayden

$200

In memory of Frank and Florence Kracl

$100

In memory of my dad — Mick Keane. We miss you!; In memory of Rudy Smith; Kathleen Doig; Stephen and Mary Diane Brocky: Roger and Jacquey Harned; In memory of our brothers-in-law, Geoff Loper, Mike Drummy and Mike Vinkavich; In honor of Margaret G. Nipper; In memory of my wife, Carol — Ron Bahn; For God’s Blessings — Anonymous

$75

In memory of Charles — Alberta Hartline

$56

Johawks Alumni Lunch Bunch

$50

Anonymous; Donald Baxter

$30

DeVon and Ruth Johnson

$25

In memory of loved ones — Dale Marx

$20

Michael and Karen Johnson; Dale and Beth Van Gent; In memory of Shirley Albert Kessler

Today’s total: $6,716

Total to date: $174,406.68

