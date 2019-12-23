$1,000
In loving memory of Denny and Darlene Odorisio; Keith Simmons and Mary McNamee
$505
In memory of Homer, Dixie, Sarah Jane, Doodly, Popcorn, Pete, Suzie, Jack, Joseph, Agatha, Emily, Spud, Max, Puma, Gracie, Oscar, Fauno, Gilligan, Smokey, Steven, Frisky, Hannah Oceana, Peppermint, Bobo, Mary Ann, Wanda, Lady, Rose, Dallas, Uncle Doug, Ray and Uncle Charlie
$500
Harry and Gretchen Anderson; In memory of Al and Phil Wilwerding
$400
In honor of Jennifer Dierks, Andy Dierks and Zach Dierks from Earl Collins
$300
Steve and Marcia Pitlor; In loving memory of Mary, Russell and Charles Jewell
$250
Joe and Roberta Malloy; In memory of Anita — Don and Heidi Donner; John and Sherl Von Dohren; In honor and memory of our daughter Chantell — Don and Jona Simonson; anonymous
$200
In memory of Chuck Burris — Kay Burris; Steven and Margaret Davis; Daryl and Sherri Holsapple; Kevin and Cynthia Adams; Col. and Mrs. Stephen Bartelt
$150
Toni Thompson
$125
To celebrate my five grandchildren — Vicki Rakowsky
$123
In honor of LeRoy and Rosemary DeVries — Jon and Abby DeVries
$113
In loving memory of Dean C. Johnson — husband, father, uncle, grandfather — you are sorely missed!
$100
Cindy and Rod Phipps; anonymous, Bellevue; Jim and Pat McMonigal; In memory of Judge Rudolph Tesar, Helen “Babi” Tesar and Patricia Kutilek, by family; In memory of Skip Hempel, Tim Tvrdik and Mike McGill from the F&F Fishing Club; In memory of Bill and Trudy Lippold by Rudy and Judy Tesar; In memory of Ross, Joan, Orv and Jean — from anonymous; Ronald Rosberg; In loving memory of Mom and Dad, Mary Lou and Don Turner, Sister, Pamela Turner Larsen — from Lorri and Dan Sweetwood and family; Shirley White; In memory of Joanne Freeman by Bruce, Mike and Tom Goodman; Robert and Betty Peterson; In honor of Pam and family; In honor of Andrew and Sherrie Best and in memory of Steve and Elmer Burhenne from Carol Burhenne; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$75
Sandra Carson; On behalf of Larry Johnson; Emily Cleary; On behalf of Dean White
$63
In memory of my dad, Joseph W. Brennan — Rose Sullvan
$60
The LLL lunch friends
$50
In memory of my husband, Leonard, from Shirley; Charles and Mary Shimerdla; In loving memory of Betty J. Susa and Sherry Hinman by Bill and Connie Bray; Larry and Sue Wedige; In memory of Duane B. Moffatt and Roy Jensen from Duane and Barb Moffatt
$40
Grady Hansen
$30
In memory of Neal and Roxanne Collins and David Neiman; Marilyn Arnold
$25
Dale and Connie Duckert; Thomas E. Rohrbough; In memory of Arthur and Ida Pearson (grandparents) and Ray and Fran Andersen (parents) — Donna Blakenship; In loving memory of my son Steve — Betty Overly; Sylvia Pelzer
$20
Doris McKizia; Robert and Diane Mac Craw
$15
In memory of Gaylord Marshall — Richard and Patricia Galusha
Today’s total: $10,019.00
Total to date: $371,586.37
