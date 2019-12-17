$1,000
Anonymous; Patricia and Sanford Smith
$700
Jane Frey
$600
In honor of our grandchildren by Dennis and Mary Sellon
$500
Robert and Vicki Dyer
$419
Curtis Reiter
$250
Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur R. Clopton; Mary Jo Walsh; Larry and Maggie; In memory of my Uncle Clarence Sackett; In memory of Lucille Siedlyk by Leon L. Siedlyk
$200
Kathleen Hogan; Donald and Patricia Hickman; In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Juan Alvarado, who taught us to give to those less fortunate. Daniel and Jessie Lopez, from their son Sam.
$150
Anonymous
$125
Anonymous; anonymous
$100
Anonymous; anonymous; Ronald and Peggy Bertucci
$50
In memory of Robert Kment — Margarette Kment; Thomas Holcombe
$40
Anonymous
$30
Don and Deanna VanDriest; Marianne Bonnemier
$25
In memory of Vatsala Janak Dave; Betty Henry
$20
Anonymous; Algis Praitis
Today’s total: $7,059.00
Total to date: $265,373.74
