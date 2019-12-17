$1,000

Anonymous; Patricia and Sanford Smith

$700

Jane Frey

$600

In honor of our grandchildren by Dennis and Mary Sellon

$500

Robert and Vicki Dyer

$419

Curtis Reiter

$250

Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur R. Clopton; Mary Jo Walsh; Larry and Maggie; In memory of my Uncle Clarence Sackett; In memory of Lucille Siedlyk by Leon L. Siedlyk

$200

Kathleen Hogan; Donald and Patricia Hickman; In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Juan Alvarado, who taught us to give to those less fortunate. Daniel and Jessie Lopez, from their son Sam.

$150

Anonymous

$125

Anonymous; anonymous

$100

Anonymous; anonymous; Ronald and Peggy Bertucci

$50

In memory of Robert Kment — Margarette Kment; Thomas Holcombe

$40

Anonymous

$30

Don and Deanna VanDriest; Marianne Bonnemier

$25

In memory of Vatsala Janak Dave; Betty Henry

$20

Anonymous; Algis Praitis

Today’s total: $7,059.00

Total to date: $265,373.74

