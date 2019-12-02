$500

In memory of Jack Garlock, Rusty Garlock, Jill Garlock, Jean Timmins and Jack Timmins; William and Beverly Donaldson

$250

Richard Fellman

$122

In memory of my dad, Wane E. Brannagan, on his birthday - 12/2

$100

Anonymous; Ken and Connie Keith

$50

Anonymous

Today’s total: $1,622

Total to date: $66,133

