$500
In memory of Jack Garlock, Rusty Garlock, Jill Garlock, Jean Timmins and Jack Timmins; William and Beverly Donaldson
$250
Richard Fellman
$122
In memory of my dad, Wane E. Brannagan, on his birthday - 12/2
$100
Anonymous; Ken and Connie Keith
$50
Anonymous
Today’s total: $1,622
Total to date: $66,133
