$1,000

In memory of Kevin Stewart; Anonymous

$850

Anonymous

$800

In memory of Paul Dvorak from Brady, Dawn, Drake and Eden Venema

$650

In honor of John and Donna Morris’ 65th wedding anniversary. We are all so blessed to have you as parents, grandparents and great-grandparents

$550

In loving memory of John Lammel from his 3 children and 4 grandchildren

$500

Anonymous; In memory of Jim, Hyla and Charlie Hill

$450

In memory of Gene and Rod Bennett — Joyce Bennett

$400

Anonymous; Anonymous

$300

Anonymous

$250

Anonymous

$200

In memory of Chester and Grace Bennett from grandchildren; In memory of Ruth Mach; Vernal G. Faller; In memory of my husband, Bill Bertch, from wife Norma Bertch; Dan and Rose Vodvarka

$150

In honor of our family — Robert and Lou Riggs; In memory of Anthony Hazuka

$120.19

Anonymous

$114

In memory of my mother, Wanda Jesske and my siblings Wolfgang, Lieselotte, Ingeborg, Hildegard, Hannelore and to honor my living brother, Uwe. From Jim and Petra Schmidt

$101

In memory of the story of Bill Welsh and 101 oysters

$100

Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of Mr. and Mrs. SE Stewart and Robert S. Stewart — Connie Stewart; In loving memory of Becky Meggison from Norma and Marvin Meggison, Meggison family and Chuck Bosworth family; Remember Joe

$90

In memory of Carol Jo Lachnit

$83

In memory of father Francis Schmidt and in honor of mother Leona Schmidt from from Jim and Petra Schmidt

$75

Gordon & Dallas Wellensiek

$67

In loving memory of Papa Pete — Love Betsy and Leah

$50

Anonymous; Tom Dorwart; In memory of Mary Ann Pence; Darwin L. Barker Insurance Agency; In honor of my years of friendship with Ann Davey and Marikay Schwaller. May we have many more years of good times!; In loving memory of Francis and David Theis by the Theis family

$39.02

God sent us his love, so let’s pass it on!

$35

Anonymous

$26

Our special grandchildren — Michael, Joey, Tommy and Kate Garman — Denise and Michael Garman — Merry Christmas!

$25.19

In loving memory of EMC

$25

Anonymous; Ramona Jacob; Gordon and Charlotte Gammell

Today’s total: $10,700.40

Total to date: $276,074.14

