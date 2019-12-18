$1,000
In memory of Kevin Stewart; Anonymous
$850
Anonymous
$800
In memory of Paul Dvorak from Brady, Dawn, Drake and Eden Venema
$650
In honor of John and Donna Morris’ 65th wedding anniversary. We are all so blessed to have you as parents, grandparents and great-grandparents
$550
In loving memory of John Lammel from his 3 children and 4 grandchildren
$500
Anonymous; In memory of Jim, Hyla and Charlie Hill
$450
In memory of Gene and Rod Bennett — Joyce Bennett
$400
Anonymous; Anonymous
$300
Anonymous
$250
Anonymous
$200
In memory of Chester and Grace Bennett from grandchildren; In memory of Ruth Mach; Vernal G. Faller; In memory of my husband, Bill Bertch, from wife Norma Bertch; Dan and Rose Vodvarka
$150
In honor of our family — Robert and Lou Riggs; In memory of Anthony Hazuka
$120.19
Anonymous
$114
In memory of my mother, Wanda Jesske and my siblings Wolfgang, Lieselotte, Ingeborg, Hildegard, Hannelore and to honor my living brother, Uwe. From Jim and Petra Schmidt
$101
In memory of the story of Bill Welsh and 101 oysters
$100
Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of Mr. and Mrs. SE Stewart and Robert S. Stewart — Connie Stewart; In loving memory of Becky Meggison from Norma and Marvin Meggison, Meggison family and Chuck Bosworth family; Remember Joe
$90
In memory of Carol Jo Lachnit
$83
In memory of father Francis Schmidt and in honor of mother Leona Schmidt from from Jim and Petra Schmidt
$75
Gordon & Dallas Wellensiek
$67
In loving memory of Papa Pete — Love Betsy and Leah
$50
Anonymous; Tom Dorwart; In memory of Mary Ann Pence; Darwin L. Barker Insurance Agency; In honor of my years of friendship with Ann Davey and Marikay Schwaller. May we have many more years of good times!; In loving memory of Francis and David Theis by the Theis family
$39.02
God sent us his love, so let’s pass it on!
$35
Anonymous
$26
Our special grandchildren — Michael, Joey, Tommy and Kate Garman — Denise and Michael Garman — Merry Christmas!
$25.19
In loving memory of EMC
$25
Anonymous; Ramona Jacob; Gordon and Charlotte Gammell
Today’s total: $10,700.40
Total to date: $276,074.14
