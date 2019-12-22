$10,000

McGowan Family Foundation

$5,000

Tony Kroenke

$2,500

In memory of Cecil and Laila Walker — Tom Walker

$2,000

Noddle Development; In memory of Bill Bowser — Rex and Loretta Ekwall; On behalf of family and friends, past and present, who have enriched our lives — Linda and Bruce Boles

$1,500

Linda and Nelson Gordman

$1,000

In loving memory of John Cantoni; Koley Jessen; In loving memory of Rose and John Dowd and Blance and Lawrence O’Malley; Mike Hansen; In honor of all hardworking people; Bob and Patty Henrichs; Anonymous; In loving memory of my wife Patricia A. Burian; In memory of our Papas — John Beier, Lauren Young, Charles Gibson, Jim Fox and Arthur Aden — love, your grandchildren

$750

National Indemnity Company Finance Department

$700

In loving memory of Mike Bruening. Your selflessness and generous nature is not forgotten. You are always in our hearts — The Bruening Bunch

$650

In memory of Cathy Gavin Johnson by Scott Gavin, Papillion

$500

Rockbrook Camera’s Portraits with Santa; In memory of Matthew Lieben — Anne and Jeff Lieben; In memory of Kyle and Ben; John Finocchiaro and Tracy Finocchiaro; In memory of our parents, Ernest and Viola Stengel and Max and Vivian Bowen by Genene and Ron Bowen; Sharon and Ed Babcock

$488

In loving memory of Jake Ita — the Zoz family

$417.66

In loving memory of Bill Peterson, love Mom

$416

Remembering the generosity of Jean M. Sutherland

$400

In memory of my Gal Sal; Anonymous

$350

Sertoma Club of Omaha; In memory of my late husband, Eric M. Rix, Christine Rix and family

$300

In honor of Erin Grace’s outstanding reporting! Allan and Jane Murow

$250

John and Barbara Musselman; Norma and Bob Malashock; In remembrance of Dan Beck, Murdoch, Nebraska — A friend I miss; Timothy and Colleen Classen; In memory of our granddaughter, Addison Hestermann; BEAR — Bellevue Education Association Retired

$215

In memory of L. Shaul O’Riley — Kathleen O’Riley

$200

In honor of my friends at Specialty Tool & Machine and General Stamping — Brian Hallner; Richard Steffensmeier; In memory of Jennifer Ann Engdahl; In memory of Marie and George Copenhover and Suzanne and Bradley Walde — Noreen Hoeper; Stanley L. Hein; Leo Mazur

$160

Celebrating 16 years of breast cancer survivorship — Peg Pease

$154

In memory of Dale E. Standley and Dave Standley

$150

G.M. Graeve and Family and Mr. Steam Co — a family business for 44 years; In memory of our sons — Jeff, Jay and John Hinchman — with love, Mom and Dad

$141

In memory of Richard Ranallo — Mary Ronallo

$129.90

In memory of our son Andrew, birthday 1/29/90 from Robert and Debra Krueger

$125

Ralph M. Anderson Jr.; Don and Janice Pinneo; On behalf of all cancer survivors — in memory of all who succumbed to cancer. Our loving parents — Jack and Alice Hansel and Edgar Golden — Doug and Trisha Golden

$122

In loving memory of John Eledge, Joann Reynek, James Babcock Jr. and Carly Henkel from Kirk and Cele Eledge

$104

In honor of the Habitat for Humanity Tuesday Crew

$102.17

In memory of our godchild, Abby Behr, By Loren and Pam Johnson

$100

In memory of our parents and grandparents — Larry and Vicki Parker; In memory of Wayne Rasmuss; The Plains States Region of the Anti-Defamation League and the Institute for Holocaust Education; To honor all veterans — thanks! Wayne and Joyce Brunz; In memory of our parents Russell and Marion Keller and Stan and Effie Torpin — Bruce and Patrice Keller; Leon and Georgann Komar; St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church — Philoptochos Society #8030 — Omaha; Edwin and Marie Shaffer; Tom and Aileen Warren; Gray United Methodist Church, Gray, Iowa; In honor of my good neighbors on Fieldcrest Drive — Kate Bradley; Robert and Linda Barrett; In memory of my husband Herb Brinkman and other deceased members of my family by Patricia Carey Brinkman; Prairie Regional Plymouth Club; In memory of Bob Egermayer; Thank you to all military personnel and their families — God Bless You

$95

In memory of Dan Cull — Roland Lentz

$75

In Memory Of Alysa Jo Marshall — LaRue Marshall; Lucille Marshall; In memory of Larry and Benjamin by Anonymous

$66

In memory of Carl “Dutch” Boehm, former World-Herald employee

$60

The Millard Mah Jongg Six

$55

In memory of Sylvia Nimmo — Sandra Nimmo

$52

In memory of Jim, Linda and Chuck — with love — Marilyn

$51.50

In memory of Scott A. McKenzie

$50

Tom Ratigan; In memory of dear friends Barbara Guhl and Marge Gurmley by Jacquie Douglas; In honor of my grandkids — Ivan and Abby — Sheryl Aksamit; Gold Star Wifes of America — Omaha Area Chapter; Kendall Bentley; Jan and Tom

$41.76

In memory of Joe and Margaret Colburn

$32

In loving memory of our daughter Kathy Huber and her good friend Tommy Woodall, Friends Forever. By Tom and Macy Huber, Bellevue

$30

In memory of Jakob Hurd

$25

In memory of Austin J. Mallet IV; On behalf of Ramona Swett

$19.32

In memory of Frank J Barrett, From Mark and Janine Emmons

$18

Omaha Romeo’s (Retired Old Men Eating Out); Happy Hanukkah to Donald “Mr. G” Gerber from the Kohll “kids”

$10.28

In memory of Ruth A Barrett, from Mark and Janine Emmons

Today’s total: $49,448.59

Total to date: $361,567.37

