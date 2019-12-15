$10,000
Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Memorial Foundation
$6,500
Anonymous
$5,000
Anonymous; Harry D. Koch Charitable Fund; William and Ruth Scott; Edward and Lida Robinson; In memory of Margaret Beitenman
$4,000
Silvia Roffman
$2,500
Tom and Tamara Foley
$2,462.97
2019 World-Herald Book Sale and Auction
$2,010
In loving memory of Carol Schlosser, Ken Sievers and Gerald Smith from Frank and Diane Schlosser
$1,579
Anonymous
$1,200
To honor our twelve grandkids — Larry and Joyce Kochen
$1,000
Omaha Concord Club; Marshall and Mona Faith; In memory of Lee Lykke; Gary and Molly Witt
$854.21
O’Dell Family Charitable Fund
$750
Richard and Janet Ekstrom; On behalf of Ray Martines
$650
In honor of Sue Violi, executive director of Goodfellows
$621
World-Herald B62s
$500
Anonymous; In memory of John and Dorris Hancock from sons Terry, John, Steve and David; In honor of our grandchildren — Lily, Ave and Rider Robinson by Jim and Bonnie Robinson; In memory of Norbert F. Bojanski from Jerry and Sharon Bojanski
$435
2019 Get Your Jingle On
$300
Anonymous; Douglas and Jean Larsen
$250
Bob and Dorothy Koehler
$200
David Danielson; Ronan and Carol Mickels; Dean and Janice Podoll; In memory of our parents — Tony and Liz
$199
In memory of our parents — Wayne and Judy Fowler
$190
In honor and memory of our 19 Grands and Greatgrands. Jim ‘n Jo
$152
In honor of our 52nd wedding anniversary — Don and Gerry
$125
Dick and Katy Cosgrove
$121.83
In loving memory of Dee Stokes from her family
$120
In loving memory of our parents — Stacie and Ren Smith
$100
In memory of my dad, Mick Keane. You are very sorely missed — Jeff Keane; In memory of my brother, Mark Roper; In memory of our parents, Ken and Verena, and Mick and Kate, from Rick and Elaine; Memorial for Lois Richter and Barbara Richter Engleson; In memory of deceased members of the Mickells and Larsen families — Dick and Nancy; In memory of Walter A. Rohling Sr., Dorothy A. Rohling and Walter A. Rohling, by Carol Mosley, Wayne, NE; In memory of loved ones — Margaret Clough-Kohler
$77.77
In memory of LeRoy Potter, Laura, Richard and Shirley Paulsen — Dave and Lynne
$52
Pat Graeve — Mr. Steam Carpet Cleaning Company
$51.25
In loving memory of Ray Jacobson. Love, Sharon Jacobson (58 yrs marriage), Jim & Deb Ciurej, Bruce and Donna MacGregor, 7 grandkids, Mia and Marley
$50
In honor of years of friendship for the three musketeers; In memory of Harold L. Rock, a great lawyer!; Jerry O’Doherty; To help where needed — Wanda Schurman; Henry and Nancy Anderson; In honor of my colleagues at Lauritzen Gardens — Cynthe Johnson; In memory or Thomas M. Jewell Jr.
$35
Merry Christmas from Mimi, Kenton, Karter, Karson, Isabelle, Kyler and Jaylyn.
$31
Adrienne and Ashley
$30
In honor of 50 years of Hens; In memory of Rose Marie Sojka
$25
Anonymous; In memory of loved ones — Mary Vankat; anonymous; In memory of Stanley and Adolph Teterus — Tarnov, NE — World War 2 veterans
$11.50
In memory of grandparents Arthur and Noemi Simeoni, parents John and Dena Giachino and sister Jane Dimon by Jim and Linda Petersen, La Vista
$11
In memory of David R. Smith — Korean
$8
In honor of Fran Bunn from Anonymous
Today’s total: $69,357.53
Total to date: $248,056.11
