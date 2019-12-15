$10,000

Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Memorial Foundation

$6,500

Anonymous

$5,000

Anonymous; Harry D. Koch Charitable Fund; William and Ruth Scott; Edward and Lida Robinson; In memory of Margaret Beitenman

$4,000

Silvia Roffman

$2,500

Tom and Tamara Foley

$2,462.97

2019 World-Herald Book Sale and Auction

$2,010

In loving memory of Carol Schlosser, Ken Sievers and Gerald Smith from Frank and Diane Schlosser

$1,579

Anonymous

$1,200

To honor our twelve grandkids — Larry and Joyce Kochen

$1,000

Omaha Concord Club; Marshall and Mona Faith; In memory of Lee Lykke; Gary and Molly Witt

$854.21

O’Dell Family Charitable Fund

$750

Richard and Janet Ekstrom; On behalf of Ray Martines

$650

In honor of Sue Violi, executive director of Goodfellows

$621

World-Herald B62s

$500

Anonymous; In memory of John and Dorris Hancock from sons Terry, John, Steve and David; In honor of our grandchildren — Lily, Ave and Rider Robinson by Jim and Bonnie Robinson; In memory of Norbert F. Bojanski from Jerry and Sharon Bojanski

$435

2019 Get Your Jingle On

$300

Anonymous; Douglas and Jean Larsen

$250

Bob and Dorothy Koehler

$200

David Danielson; Ronan and Carol Mickels; Dean and Janice Podoll; In memory of our parents — Tony and Liz

$199

In memory of our parents — Wayne and Judy Fowler

$190

In honor and memory of our 19 Grands and Greatgrands. Jim ‘n Jo

$152

In honor of our 52nd wedding anniversary — Don and Gerry

$125

Dick and Katy Cosgrove

$121.83

In loving memory of Dee Stokes from her family

$120

In loving memory of our parents — Stacie and Ren Smith

$100

In memory of my dad, Mick Keane. You are very sorely missed — Jeff Keane; In memory of my brother, Mark Roper; In memory of our parents, Ken and Verena, and Mick and Kate, from Rick and Elaine; Memorial for Lois Richter and Barbara Richter Engleson; In memory of deceased members of the Mickells and Larsen families — Dick and Nancy; In memory of Walter A. Rohling Sr., Dorothy A. Rohling and Walter A. Rohling, by Carol Mosley, Wayne, NE; In memory of loved ones — Margaret Clough-Kohler

$77.77

In memory of LeRoy Potter, Laura, Richard and Shirley Paulsen — Dave and Lynne

$52

Pat Graeve — Mr. Steam Carpet Cleaning Company

$51.25

In loving memory of Ray Jacobson. Love, Sharon Jacobson (58 yrs marriage), Jim & Deb Ciurej, Bruce and Donna MacGregor, 7 grandkids, Mia and Marley

$50

In honor of years of friendship for the three musketeers; In memory of Harold L. Rock, a great lawyer!; Jerry O’Doherty; To help where needed — Wanda Schurman; Henry and Nancy Anderson; In honor of my colleagues at Lauritzen Gardens — Cynthe Johnson; In memory or Thomas M. Jewell Jr.

$35

Merry Christmas from Mimi, Kenton, Karter, Karson, Isabelle, Kyler and Jaylyn.

$31

Adrienne and Ashley

$30

In honor of 50 years of Hens; In memory of Rose Marie Sojka

$25

Anonymous; In memory of loved ones — Mary Vankat; anonymous; In memory of Stanley and Adolph Teterus — Tarnov, NE — World War 2 veterans

$11.50

In memory of grandparents Arthur and Noemi Simeoni, parents John and Dena Giachino and sister Jane Dimon by Jim and Linda Petersen, La Vista

$11

In memory of David R. Smith — Korean

$8

In honor of Fran Bunn from Anonymous

Today’s total: $69,357.53

Total to date: $248,056.11

