$5,000

Boone Bros. Roofing

$2,500

In honor of Pat Landen

$1,977.57

Omaha South High Holiday Spirit Week — Staff donations — #PackerHolidays

$1,968

Employees of Omaha Track

$1,780

From the employees of Tritsch Electric Co.

$1,500

In memory of Terry Hughes

$1,000

In loving memory of Father McMahon; Woodman Family Charitable Fund; Anna Scheel; anonymous; anonymous

$956

2019 Christmas Towel Shop Guys

$810

To the good people of Omaha, from the good people of the Omaha World-Herald Guild

$500

In memory of Dan Beck by Norma Beck; Richard Berry; In memory of Abe Bakhit from AB’s 66.; anonymous; anonymous

$400

In honor of Graham and Sara Phillips, Lloyd Thomas and John Thomas from Chris, Jane, Emilly and Eric Phillips

$334

West Omaha Sertoma Club

$300

Donald Harm

$256

In loving memory of Tom Lovgren — husband, father and grandfather

$250.73

Omaha South High Holiday Spirit Week — Student Donations — #PackerHolidays

$250

Susan Petersen

$200

Pam and Greg Sellenrick; anonymous

$183

Anonymous

$175

Anonymous

$150

Larry Swartzbaugh

$144

In memory of Leonard R. Woods, AKA “Blenny”

$110

In honor of Evelyn Silvernale Bennett from her loving family

$100

Daniel Melkus; In memory of our parents — Fred and Betty Lyman and Warren and Marian Zimmerman — Al and Jan Zimmerman; Karen Korte; In honor of Dean White; Roger and Judy Breed; Kim and Valinda Wollen; anonymous; anonymous

$80

Randall D. Petersen

$52

I was in the Korea Combat Zone in 1952 and received a care package from Goodfellows — Thanks again! Red Timmerman

$51

In memory of my daughter — Larenda M. Ranney of La Vista, Nebraska

$50

On behalf of Father Phil Rauth; Anne Henderson; John and Sandra Phillips; In memory of my parents, Don and Ruth Hammel; anonymous

$48.30

Anonymous

$25

Ray Gallagher; In memory of Norvin Smith

$15

The Kid

Today’s total: $28,340.60

Total to date: $516,621.98

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription