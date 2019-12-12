$2,000

On behalf of family and friends, past and present, who have enriched our lives

$500

Anonymous; In loving memory of all the Liewers and Borgmanns who came before us. Especially Francis Liewer on what would have been his 102nd birthday — Dec. 10 — Steve & Beth Borgmann

$250

In memory of our parents — Tom & Della Calabro; In memory of Ken Kitchen, by Josh, Maureen, Aiden, Ben, Lucy & Sam

$200

Anonymous

$150

In memory of Agnes, Ollie, Leo and Ernie, my grandparents.

$135

Anonymous

$100

Anonymous; In memory of Paul & Betty White by family; In memory of Matthew — love, Mom, Louisville; Tim Kautzman; Debra & Jeff Suing; William Luehr; In memory of Marion Chambers-Davies from Susan and Richard Young; In memory of Angela Briganti

$93

In memory of Norma Lee Taylor of OKC, OK, Love, your family, 2 Dans & a Jean Taylor

$50

Anonymous; Anonymous; In memory of “Dickie Bird!”

$28

Anonymous

$25

Anonymous; In memory of Wally L. from Colleen MLM; In honor of James F. Aiken; Judith Hofmaier; In memory of John Eledge-Carly Henkel-Gene & Doris Hensman

Today’s total: $5,181

Total to date: $152,988.36

