$2,000
Anonymous
$1,000
Anonymous
$500
Dr. John and Janis Haggstrom; In memory of Margaret and Wilson Moore Jr.; Danish Brotherhood Lodge #1
$300
In memory of our son Tjarbe
$250
In thanksgiving for the miracle of life
$200
In memory of our parents — James and Donna Archer and Melvin and Wilma Thompson; Norm and Carol Zantjer
$125
In memory of Lloyd and Cleta Bridge, Ken and Dorothy Wells, Don Wells and Rollin and Alan Bridge — Carolyn Wells; In loving memory of Garrett and Ted Schomer from Doris Schomer
$100
Lynda Mirvish; Eva Peroutka; Merry and Blessed Christmas! Marilyn Keane; Betty White and family
$50
Philip and Kathleen Popelka; Anonymous; Howard and Mary Munshaw; Anonymous
$40
Sue Rollins
$35
Thomas and Theresa Homan
$26
In loving memory of Nicholas Rebelloso — The Hall Family
Today’s total: $6,401
Total to date: $83,792
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.