$2,000

Anonymous

$1,000

Anonymous

$500

Dr. John and Janis Haggstrom; In memory of Margaret and Wilson Moore Jr.; Danish Brotherhood Lodge #1

$300

In memory of our son Tjarbe

$250

In thanksgiving for the miracle of life

$200

In memory of our parents — James and Donna Archer and Melvin and Wilma Thompson; Norm and Carol Zantjer

$125

In memory of Lloyd and Cleta Bridge, Ken and Dorothy Wells, Don Wells and Rollin and Alan Bridge — Carolyn Wells; In loving memory of Garrett and Ted Schomer from Doris Schomer

$100

Lynda Mirvish; Eva Peroutka; Merry and Blessed Christmas! Marilyn Keane; Betty White and family

$50

Philip and Kathleen Popelka; Anonymous; Howard and Mary Munshaw; Anonymous

$40

Sue Rollins

$35

Thomas and Theresa Homan

$26

In loving memory of Nicholas Rebelloso — The Hall Family

Today’s total: $6,401

Total to date: $83,792

