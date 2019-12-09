$500

Anonymous; Jack and Polly Struyk; In memory of my husband William and son Charles by Corrine Brickman

$400

In memory of LeRoy, Eva, Sandra and David Stride by Ellen Stride Bresnahan

$300

Jeffrey and Karen Berthiaume

$200

John and Kathleen Ransom; In memory of Loren and Marge Schipull, Joe and Jane Sparks

$100

Anonymous; In memory of Susan Hartigan; Anonymous; Karen Clark; In memory of my husband Roger Brown, parents Jim and Marie Strnad and Lenard and Corinne Brown — Judith Brown

$88.51

Vernete J Dirks

$50

Anonymous; In memory of Andrew Weeder; James and Linda Havelka; On behalf of Tom, Bonnie and Kristin; In memory of Jack and Christine Mattern; Mark and Karen Stacey

$30

Dennis and Joanne Mihelich

Today’s total................$3,518.51

Total to date............$135,233.36

