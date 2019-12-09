$500
Anonymous; Jack and Polly Struyk; In memory of my husband William and son Charles by Corrine Brickman
$400
In memory of LeRoy, Eva, Sandra and David Stride by Ellen Stride Bresnahan
$300
Jeffrey and Karen Berthiaume
$200
John and Kathleen Ransom; In memory of Loren and Marge Schipull, Joe and Jane Sparks
$100
Anonymous; In memory of Susan Hartigan; Anonymous; Karen Clark; In memory of my husband Roger Brown, parents Jim and Marie Strnad and Lenard and Corinne Brown — Judith Brown
$88.51
Vernete J Dirks
$50
Anonymous; In memory of Andrew Weeder; James and Linda Havelka; On behalf of Tom, Bonnie and Kristin; In memory of Jack and Christine Mattern; Mark and Karen Stacey
$30
Dennis and Joanne Mihelich
Today’s total................$3,518.51
Total to date............$135,233.36
