$1,000
Victor Scheer
$500
In memory of Dr. Paul J. Bender Jr.
$300
Robert Lane
$176
In memory of Lloyd and Geraldine Petersen, Eric Petersen, Elaine Petersen, Nicki Showalter and Lee and Sylvia McKown
$103
In memory of Grandp Le’s 103rd Birthday on December 4 — Anonymous, Tekamah
$100
In honor of our parents — Mike and Mary Ferzely; Anonymous; Gretchen Vondrak
$50
Marilyn Seidel; In memory of Benjamin Eirinberg
$48
In Thanksgiving for 48 years — Bob and Caryn Moser, North Bend, NE
$17
In memory of Heather Lynn Dworak from Gus and Carol Dworak Family
Today’s total: $2,544
Total to date: $72,651
