$1,000

Victor Scheer

$500

In memory of Dr. Paul J. Bender Jr.

$300

Robert Lane

$176

In memory of Lloyd and Geraldine Petersen, Eric Petersen, Elaine Petersen, Nicki Showalter and Lee and Sylvia McKown

$103

In memory of Grandp Le’s 103rd Birthday on December 4 — Anonymous, Tekamah

$100

In honor of our parents — Mike and Mary Ferzely; Anonymous; Gretchen Vondrak

$50

Marilyn Seidel; In memory of Benjamin Eirinberg

$48

In Thanksgiving for 48 years — Bob and Caryn Moser, North Bend, NE

$17

In memory of Heather Lynn Dworak from Gus and Carol Dworak Family

Today’s total: $2,544

Total to date: $72,651

