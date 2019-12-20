$1,200

Anonymous

$1,000

In loving memory of Frank Odorisio (The Boss); Verne Weber; From Roy and Jane; In memory of Joe Olson

$550

David and Dorothy Bowman

$500

Anonymous; In memory of Raymie, Frances and Kay — Dianne Amenta; In honor of all men and women — past and present — who have so faithfully served our country in times of war and peace.

$300

Tim and Patricia Kelley; In honor of Zoie, Kira, Tanner, Amelia and Casey Taylor; In honor of our immediate family — Norman and Norita Brunkow

$250

Kevin and Mona Ulmer, Pleasant Hill, IA

$200

Anonymous; In memory of sister — Jolane Olander Long — Dean and Joan Olander; In memory of Dorothy and Mollie Lemon — James Lemon; In loving memory of Adolph Fedde from his family

$150

In memory of Ray Villerel — Bob Crabtree

$120

In honor of Corey, Ryker, Andrew, Melissa, Aiden, Maddie, Makenzie, Noah, Liam, Timmy and Cecilia from Karen Hurd

$100

Anonymous; Anonymous; Gary and Linda France; In memory of Dr. Ira Priluck; Robert and Peggy Price; In memory of Robert Teal; Thomas and Ingrid Furby; In memory of Frank and Marian Coyne; In memory of Bob and Phyllis Kemp

$76

In loving memory of Jason Thune by his family

$66

In memory of Virginia — J. Kube

$50

Anonymous; George and Jacqueline Schneider; Sharon and Nelson Newman; In memory of Rose Gruenes — Al Gruenes; In honor of Helen Apker from Neil Apker and in honor of Carl Boyer from Evelyn Boyer; In memory of our son Paul who would have turned 3 this year. He is missed the Christmas season.

$25

Anonymous; Chet and Rita, Bellevue; Amy Meyer

$24

In honor of Erin K. Violi on her birthday and graduation day!

$20

Metro Area Personal Computer Club

Today’s total: $10,931

Total to date: $292,912.14

