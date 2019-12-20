$1,200
Anonymous
$1,000
In loving memory of Frank Odorisio (The Boss); Verne Weber; From Roy and Jane; In memory of Joe Olson
$550
David and Dorothy Bowman
$500
Anonymous; In memory of Raymie, Frances and Kay — Dianne Amenta; In honor of all men and women — past and present — who have so faithfully served our country in times of war and peace.
$300
Tim and Patricia Kelley; In honor of Zoie, Kira, Tanner, Amelia and Casey Taylor; In honor of our immediate family — Norman and Norita Brunkow
$250
Kevin and Mona Ulmer, Pleasant Hill, IA
$200
Anonymous; In memory of sister — Jolane Olander Long — Dean and Joan Olander; In memory of Dorothy and Mollie Lemon — James Lemon; In loving memory of Adolph Fedde from his family
$150
In memory of Ray Villerel — Bob Crabtree
$120
In honor of Corey, Ryker, Andrew, Melissa, Aiden, Maddie, Makenzie, Noah, Liam, Timmy and Cecilia from Karen Hurd
$100
Anonymous; Anonymous; Gary and Linda France; In memory of Dr. Ira Priluck; Robert and Peggy Price; In memory of Robert Teal; Thomas and Ingrid Furby; In memory of Frank and Marian Coyne; In memory of Bob and Phyllis Kemp
$76
In loving memory of Jason Thune by his family
$66
In memory of Virginia — J. Kube
$50
Anonymous; George and Jacqueline Schneider; Sharon and Nelson Newman; In memory of Rose Gruenes — Al Gruenes; In honor of Helen Apker from Neil Apker and in honor of Carl Boyer from Evelyn Boyer; In memory of our son Paul who would have turned 3 this year. He is missed the Christmas season.
$25
Anonymous; Chet and Rita, Bellevue; Amy Meyer
$24
In honor of Erin K. Violi on her birthday and graduation day!
$20
Metro Area Personal Computer Club
Today’s total: $10,931
Total to date: $292,912.14
