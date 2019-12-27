$1,500
Anonymous
$1,000
In loving memory of Joe Circo Sr. and Joe Circo Jr.; In memory of John R. Snell and Lowell J. Hanson
$501
Anonymous
$500
Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous
$253
In loving memory of our Papa Ken — Kiley and Katie
$250
To honor Euc and Jacob — Mom; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous
$200
Hector and Toni Ogaz
$150
In memory of my parents, Richard and Martha Dankert, and my cousin Kathleen Dankert; Anonymous
$125
Laurie and Chip Stuart
$105
In honor of Alexei, Natalya, Emerson, Lily and Liam from Ron and Vicki Cork
$100
Lorene Dulkoski; Paul and Joyce Andersen; In memory of Suzanne McEvoy, Charles and Mary McEvoy, brothers Jack and Bill McEvoy, Woodie and Gay Flood and Sandy, Dorothy Villwok and Mick, Keith Paine; Gene and Mary Welch; Anonymous; Anonymous
$50
Dave and Maggie; In memory of Gene Bosch; In memory of Marlowe and Betty Ann Olson; Patrick Gillespie; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous
$30
Vern and Jan Ohlinger
$25
Gloria Love; Merry Christmas from Vern!; In memory of Dr. Terry Guzallis; Anonymous
$21
In memory of Gene V. McKenna Sr.
$20
Anonymous
$5
In memory of Jasmine S. Thompson, 2-month-old baby deceased December 2014
Today’s total: $8,760
Total to date: $480,274.92
