$1,500

Anonymous

$1,000

In loving memory of Joe Circo Sr. and Joe Circo Jr.; In memory of John R. Snell and Lowell J. Hanson

$501

Anonymous

$500

Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous

$253

In loving memory of our Papa Ken — Kiley and Katie

$250

To honor Euc and Jacob — Mom; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous

$200

Hector and Toni Ogaz

$150

In memory of my parents, Richard and Martha Dankert, and my cousin Kathleen Dankert; Anonymous

$125

Laurie and Chip Stuart

$105

In honor of Alexei, Natalya, Emerson, Lily and Liam from Ron and Vicki Cork

$100

Lorene Dulkoski; Paul and Joyce Andersen; In memory of Suzanne McEvoy, Charles and Mary McEvoy, brothers Jack and Bill McEvoy, Woodie and Gay Flood and Sandy, Dorothy Villwok and Mick, Keith Paine; Gene and Mary Welch; Anonymous; Anonymous

$50

Dave and Maggie; In memory of Gene Bosch; In memory of Marlowe and Betty Ann Olson; Patrick Gillespie; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous

$30

Vern and Jan Ohlinger

$25

Gloria Love; Merry Christmas from Vern!; In memory of Dr. Terry Guzallis; Anonymous

$21

In memory of Gene V. McKenna Sr.

$20

Anonymous

$5

In memory of Jasmine S. Thompson, 2-month-old baby deceased December 2014

Today’s total: $8,760

Total to date: $480,274.92

