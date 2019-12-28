$1,000

In loving memory of Michael Pryor and Eddy Iwerson; Susan and Leon Phillips; Anonymous

$500

Anonymous

$300

James and Lu Ann Clark; Anonymous

$250

Bob and Kathy Keasling; In memory of our parents — Charles and Gail Dickel; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous

$200

Bruce and Susan Gregory; On behalf of Margie Stolte; Anonymous;  Anonymous

$157

Elise A. Bowling Memorial Fund

$150

Larry and Michelle Robinson

$128

In loving memory of Larry G. Jensen and his parents — Gene and Virginia Jensen — remembered always and loved forever by Jackie, Kurt, Wendy, Cory, Kristen, Rylan and Regan.

$105.46

In honor of the generous hearts of Bob Hess, Mary R. Hess and Jeannie Timmerman Percival

$100

Yano and Cindy Mangiameli; Jim and Elaine Hurley; In memory of Jean; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous

$51

In honor of Elizabeth, Ben, Andrw, Samuel and Abby

$50

In memory of Ralph and Doris Wellman from Arnie and Karleen Nelson Family; In memory of Richard Edzards; In loving memory of Kenny Hamblen from his wife, four children and ten grandchildren; In memory of Don and Alma Prohaska; In loving memory of our families — Wondercheck and Jarecke families; Della and Jack Lee; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous

$30

Warren and Diane Snyder

$25

Beverly Shaffer; Janice Fowler; Eleanor Rogan

$10

Anonymous

Today’s total: $8,006.46

Total to date: $488,281.38

