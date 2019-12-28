$1,000
In loving memory of Michael Pryor and Eddy Iwerson; Susan and Leon Phillips; Anonymous
$500
Anonymous
$300
James and Lu Ann Clark; Anonymous
$250
Bob and Kathy Keasling; In memory of our parents — Charles and Gail Dickel; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous
$200
Bruce and Susan Gregory; On behalf of Margie Stolte; Anonymous; Anonymous
$157
Elise A. Bowling Memorial Fund
$150
Larry and Michelle Robinson
$128
In loving memory of Larry G. Jensen and his parents — Gene and Virginia Jensen — remembered always and loved forever by Jackie, Kurt, Wendy, Cory, Kristen, Rylan and Regan.
$105.46
In honor of the generous hearts of Bob Hess, Mary R. Hess and Jeannie Timmerman Percival
$100
Yano and Cindy Mangiameli; Jim and Elaine Hurley; In memory of Jean; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous
$51
In honor of Elizabeth, Ben, Andrw, Samuel and Abby
$50
In memory of Ralph and Doris Wellman from Arnie and Karleen Nelson Family; In memory of Richard Edzards; In loving memory of Kenny Hamblen from his wife, four children and ten grandchildren; In memory of Don and Alma Prohaska; In loving memory of our families — Wondercheck and Jarecke families; Della and Jack Lee; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous
$30
Warren and Diane Snyder
$25
Beverly Shaffer; Janice Fowler; Eleanor Rogan
$10
Anonymous
Today’s total: $8,006.46
Total to date: $488,281.38
