$8,400
Anonymous
$5,000
Robbins Family Charitable Foundation
$2,500
In honor of our clients and friends — Swartzbaugh Farber & Associates, Inc.
$2,000
In memory of Christmas Past; In memory of Phil & Mildred Redgwick and Melvin and Katharyn Bekins by Sally, Sandy, Cindy and John
$1,000
In memory of Lawrence Belsky and Tony Belsky, Dodge, Nebraska; anonymous OWH Retiree
$884
Gladys Aldrich
$500
George and Nancy Gilmore; Anonymous retired UNMC Pharmacist
$250
Jarold Kohll
$100
In memory of Jack and Mary Stokes; In memory of Charles and Mary Burke; Emily Cleary
$50
Thank you to the two young men at Trader Joe’s who paid for my purchases as well as buying me a bouquet of flowers.
Today’s total: $24,384
Total to date: $64,511
