$8,400

Anonymous

$5,000

Robbins Family Charitable Foundation

$2,500

In honor of our clients and friends — Swartzbaugh Farber & Associates, Inc.

$2,000

In memory of Christmas Past; In memory of Phil & Mildred Redgwick and Melvin and Katharyn Bekins by Sally, Sandy, Cindy and John

$1,000

In memory of Lawrence Belsky and Tony Belsky, Dodge, Nebraska; anonymous OWH Retiree

$884

Gladys Aldrich

$500

George and Nancy Gilmore; Anonymous retired UNMC Pharmacist

$250

Jarold Kohll

$100

In memory of Jack and Mary Stokes; In memory of Charles and Mary Burke; Emily Cleary

$50

Thank you to the two young men at Trader Joe’s who paid for my purchases as well as buying me a bouquet of flowers.

Today’s total: $24,384

Total to date: $64,511

