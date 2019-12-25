$32,000
In memory of Carl Riley Brodersen
$11,200
Boys Christmas Lunch
$5,000
In memory of Donald R and Margaret D Torpy, Mark R Torpy, Jack and Neta Jensen, and Gordon R Hauptman
$3,600
Anonymous
$1,500
Anonymous
$1,218.30
In memory of my beloved husband Bernie Marasco by Joyce Marasco
$1,000
In loving memory of Paul and Lucille Circo; Mike and Nancy McCarthy; In memory of parents Carl and Gerry Stewart and sister Debi McVea; Anna Scheel; Carol Gendler; Kerry, Jon, Marcia, Phil and Bill Kernen families
$900
In memory of parents Joe and Mary Marasco, Ralph and Flossie Smith and brothers Wayne, Gary and Donnie Smith; sister Grace Anania and niece Carole Stehno by Joyce Marasco
$750
In memory of Dorothy, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her faith never abated despite the events of her life.; In honor of Thomas and Jean Jelinek, Clinton and Lucille Dorwart, Deb Dorwart and Penni Dorwart
$713.68
In memory of Marty and Margaret Laughlin
$670
In honor of my six children — Jackie, Diana, Brian, Sandra, Laura and Sarah — and grandchildren — Orin Priest
$511
In honor of the 11th anniversary of our daughter Heidi MacDonald Zanussi’s successful kidney transplant — Maxine and Armel MacDonald
$500
In honor of Herb and LaVerne Young; In honor of our Military and Law Enforcement; Philip and Kathleen Popelka; In loving memory of Nita Styles and Charlie Gerhard; Joanie and Richard Jacobson; In memory of Ed, Jack and Fran, and Regina, Merry Christmas!
$310
Erinne and Caelan Charleston
$300
Linda and Malcolm Watt; In honor of all military members past and present — Dean and Holly White, Elkhorn; Ken and Bev Ruch
$254
In thanks for our many blessings — Bill and Mary Jane Smith
$250
In memory of our dear Scarfer-Dog; In memory of Doris and Ken Wenger and their friends in the Omaha Walking Club; In memory of Charlie Hill — director at HUD; In memory of our loving mother, Nola J. Geiger; anonymous
$202
In memory of GayBird. May she rest in peace
$200
In memory of our parents, who taught us the value of giving — Martin and Avena Shukert; On behalf of granddaughters — Evelyn, Willa and Clara; Larry Woods; anonymous
$180
In memory of Mary Schoenbohm and Gilbert and Helen Schoenbohm of Wiota, IA by Harold Schoenbohm, Council Bluffs, IA
$150
Larry and Irene Kirkebak
$139
In memory of Neil Thomas Connealy
$138
In loving memory of Gary Trimble from his family
$125
In memory of my husband Bob Wallenburg by Judy Wallenburg — Gretna
$113
In memory of Tony Prusha and Mel Black — Illa Prusha
$111.11
In memory of my parents — Larry and Jeanie Hrabik
$105
In memory of Otie, Jane, Bob and Meg
$101.50
In honor of our grandchildren — Matthew and Nicholas Payne and Harper and Georgia Peck — Sharon and Jerry Peck
$101
In memory of our son, Tim — Jim and Peggy Thomas
$100
Merry Christmas Alex!; In memory of Edward “Ned” Dermody; In memory of Martha Fennewald Dermody; In Memory of Gary and Carole Jurgens; Families of Todd and Steph; In honor of Wonderful Christmas Memories; In memory of Mary Myers and Skip Greer by William and Rebecca Myers; In memory of Frank DeGeorge; In memory of my parents — Mabel and Fred Lofdahl — Anna Carlson; Col. James and Barbara Willett; Terry and Connie Finney; In memory of John Sonderman — Kathy Henninger; In loving memory of our son — Rick Isenberg — from parents Ike and Donna Isenberg; In lieu of gifts — Alphie and Patricia Levene; William and Dorothy Soukup
$87
In memory of Bill Duncan
$80
In lieu of Christmas gifts for Daniel and Kathy Sullivan from Dick and Nancy Gettemy
$77.77
In memory of our loved ones by Darwin and Linda Mohr
$75
In memory of Margaret Clayton
$71
Balus Cousin Crew
$58
In memory of John Bryngelson — The Bryngelson family
$52
In memory of Joseph Riley Fehr
$50.27
In memory of John “The Bear” Kurtz from the Ruther kids. GO BIG RED!
$50
In memory of my husband, Lester Tinnin; In memory of my dad — Bob Meents; In honor of my wonderful parents — Tom and Linda Fowler; In honor of our grandchildren — Christian and London Winans — Roger and Anna Winans; South Omaha American Legion Post #331 Honor Guard; In memory of Lando and Eleanor (Bill and Bonnie) Baker
$36.18
In memory of Joe and Leta McCarthy
$36
In memory of Cole French
$35.25
In memory of Gene Vernein, honest businessman and role model
$30
Gloria Drake
$26
In loving memory of Ray Jacobson and Molly — Love, Jim, Debbie, Jeff, Shawna, Nick, Andrew and Lindsey Ciurej
$25.25
In memory of loved ones and in honor of grandson Tristan Welch — 10 in 2020!
$25
In honor of my husband 1st Sgt. William Pedro USMC retired — First year without you, Miss and Love You Karan; In memory of my parents, Zeph and Flora Telpner, and my best friend, Debbie; In honor of Jan and Ray Dotzler
$23.62
In memory of my daughter — anonymous
$20
In memory of our great grandson Asher Patrick Drey who went to heaven in 2019 — Gary and Ila Davis; In memory of our parents — Andy and Ina Hadenfeld and William and Gladys Haldeman — from Bill and Lorainne Haldeman
$19.53
In memory of Barbara J. Jansen and Shirley J. Johnson by Darwin and Linda Mohr
$19.23
In memory or Edward F. “Bud” Bartle
$17
In memory of our daughter Addison Hestermann
Today’s total: $75,527.69
Total to date: $464,025.92
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.