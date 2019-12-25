$32,000

In memory of Carl Riley Brodersen

$11,200

Boys Christmas Lunch

$5,000

In memory of Donald R and Margaret D Torpy, Mark R Torpy, Jack and Neta Jensen, and Gordon R Hauptman

$3,600

Anonymous

$1,500

Anonymous

$1,218.30

In memory of my beloved husband Bernie Marasco by Joyce Marasco

$1,000

In loving memory of Paul and Lucille Circo; Mike and Nancy McCarthy; In memory of parents Carl and Gerry Stewart and sister Debi McVea; Anna Scheel; Carol Gendler; Kerry, Jon, Marcia, Phil and Bill Kernen families

$900

In memory of parents Joe and Mary Marasco, Ralph and Flossie Smith and brothers Wayne, Gary and Donnie Smith; sister Grace Anania and niece Carole Stehno by Joyce Marasco

$750

In memory of Dorothy, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her faith never abated despite the events of her life.; In honor of Thomas and Jean Jelinek, Clinton and Lucille Dorwart, Deb Dorwart and Penni Dorwart

$713.68

In memory of Marty and Margaret Laughlin

$670

In honor of my six children — Jackie, Diana, Brian, Sandra, Laura and Sarah — and grandchildren — Orin Priest

$511

In honor of the 11th anniversary of our daughter Heidi MacDonald Zanussi’s successful kidney transplant — Maxine and Armel MacDonald

$500

In honor of Herb and LaVerne Young; In honor of our Military and Law Enforcement; Philip and Kathleen Popelka; In loving memory of Nita Styles and Charlie Gerhard; Joanie and Richard Jacobson; In memory of Ed, Jack and Fran, and Regina, Merry Christmas!

$310

Erinne and Caelan Charleston

$300

Linda and Malcolm Watt; In honor of all military members past and present — Dean and Holly White, Elkhorn; Ken and Bev Ruch

$254

In thanks for our many blessings — Bill and Mary Jane Smith

$250

In memory of our dear Scarfer-Dog; In memory of Doris and Ken Wenger and their friends in the Omaha Walking Club; In memory of Charlie Hill — director at HUD; In memory of our loving mother, Nola J. Geiger; anonymous

$202

In memory of GayBird. May she rest in peace

$200

In memory of our parents, who taught us the value of giving — Martin and Avena Shukert; On behalf of granddaughters — Evelyn, Willa and Clara; Larry Woods; anonymous

$180

In memory of Mary Schoenbohm and Gilbert and Helen Schoenbohm of Wiota, IA by Harold Schoenbohm, Council Bluffs, IA

$150

Larry and Irene Kirkebak

$139

In memory of Neil Thomas Connealy

$138

In loving memory of Gary Trimble from his family

$125

In memory of my husband Bob Wallenburg by Judy Wallenburg — Gretna

$113

In memory of Tony Prusha and Mel Black — Illa Prusha

$111.11

In memory of my parents — Larry and Jeanie Hrabik

$105

In memory of Otie, Jane, Bob and Meg

$101.50

In honor of our grandchildren — Matthew and Nicholas Payne and Harper and Georgia Peck — Sharon and Jerry Peck

$101

In memory of our son, Tim — Jim and Peggy Thomas

$100

Merry Christmas Alex!; In memory of Edward “Ned” Dermody; In memory of Martha Fennewald Dermody; In Memory of Gary and Carole Jurgens; Families of Todd and Steph; In honor of Wonderful Christmas Memories; In memory of Mary Myers and Skip Greer by William and Rebecca Myers; In memory of Frank DeGeorge; In memory of my parents — Mabel and Fred Lofdahl — Anna Carlson; Col. James and Barbara Willett; Terry and Connie Finney; In memory of John Sonderman — Kathy Henninger; In loving memory of our son — Rick Isenberg — from parents Ike and Donna Isenberg; In lieu of gifts — Alphie and Patricia Levene; William and Dorothy Soukup

$87

In memory of Bill Duncan

$80

In lieu of Christmas gifts for Daniel and Kathy Sullivan from Dick and Nancy Gettemy

$77.77

In memory of our loved ones by Darwin and Linda Mohr

$75

In memory of Margaret Clayton

$71

Balus Cousin Crew

$58

In memory of John Bryngelson — The Bryngelson family

$52

In memory of Joseph Riley Fehr

$50.27

In memory of John “The Bear” Kurtz from the Ruther kids. GO BIG RED!

$50

In memory of my husband, Lester Tinnin; In memory of my dad — Bob Meents; In honor of my wonderful parents — Tom and Linda Fowler; In honor of our grandchildren — Christian and London Winans — Roger and Anna Winans; South Omaha American Legion Post #331 Honor Guard; In memory of Lando and Eleanor (Bill and Bonnie) Baker

$36.18

In memory of Joe and Leta McCarthy

$36

In memory of Cole French

$35.25

In memory of Gene Vernein, honest businessman and role model

$30

Gloria Drake

$26

In loving memory of Ray Jacobson and Molly — Love, Jim, Debbie, Jeff, Shawna, Nick, Andrew and Lindsey Ciurej

$25.25

In memory of loved ones and in honor of grandson Tristan Welch — 10 in 2020!

$25

In honor of my husband 1st Sgt. William Pedro USMC retired — First year without you, Miss and Love You Karan; In memory of my parents, Zeph and Flora Telpner, and my best friend, Debbie; In honor of Jan and Ray Dotzler

$23.62

In memory of my daughter — anonymous

$20

In memory of our great grandson Asher Patrick Drey who went to heaven in 2019 — Gary and Ila Davis; In memory of our parents — Andy and Ina Hadenfeld and William and Gladys Haldeman — from Bill and Lorainne Haldeman

$19.53

In memory of Barbara J. Jansen and Shirley J. Johnson by Darwin and Linda Mohr

$19.23

In memory or Edward F. “Bud” Bartle

$17

In memory of our daughter Addison Hestermann

Today’s total: $75,527.69

Total to date: $464,025.92

