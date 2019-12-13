$1,000

Mike and Kathy Paulson; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous

$530

In memory of my husband — Anonymous

$500

In memory of Bob McLaughlin and Jerry Duffy from Cheryl

$319

In memory of Larry, Josephine and Mary Anne Bauer

$300

In memory of my dear husband, Orv Menard — Darlene Menard; Dale and Ginny Inglis; In memory of Adeline Rezac, Donald Parker and Ernest Rezac

$250

In memory of my parents, Clayton and Marie Carlson; Susan Daugherty; Leslie Broadbent

$200

In memory of Ralph and Tottie Stewart; Joel and Patty Knudson; Merry Christmas Amy and Jeff — Love, Mom!; Ann Settles

$177.22

Centenial Model T Club

$150

Jim and Jo Murphy; For the good of our community — Glenn and Lynn Ward; John Blobaum; In memory of Don and Barbara Hopkins from Patti and Mike

$113

In memory of Betty and Robert “Scoop” McArdle

$100

Judith and Stanford Lessmann; In memory of Del Dargantes; Dolores Somer; In loving memory of Diane Lux and Jackie Fox from Steve and Diane Bang; Joyce Thelen; Vincent and Carol Sue Caraway; Gregory and Deanna McAllister; Our parents Mabel, Clayton, Gertrude and Dorman

$52

In honor of Mike’s 52nd Birthday

$50

Thomas and Kathleen Skinner; In memory of our parents — Frank and Jan Hrasky; Claudette Stephenson; In memory of Bill and Virginia Steele

$25

Anonymous; On behalf of the Wilson grandkids; In honor of Hudson, Harrison and Lily from Granny

Today’s total $9,816.22

Total to date $162,804.58

