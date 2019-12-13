$1,000
Mike and Kathy Paulson; Anonymous; Anonymous; Anonymous
$530
In memory of my husband — Anonymous
$500
In memory of Bob McLaughlin and Jerry Duffy from Cheryl
$319
In memory of Larry, Josephine and Mary Anne Bauer
$300
In memory of my dear husband, Orv Menard — Darlene Menard; Dale and Ginny Inglis; In memory of Adeline Rezac, Donald Parker and Ernest Rezac
$250
In memory of my parents, Clayton and Marie Carlson; Susan Daugherty; Leslie Broadbent
$200
In memory of Ralph and Tottie Stewart; Joel and Patty Knudson; Merry Christmas Amy and Jeff — Love, Mom!; Ann Settles
$177.22
Centenial Model T Club
$150
Jim and Jo Murphy; For the good of our community — Glenn and Lynn Ward; John Blobaum; In memory of Don and Barbara Hopkins from Patti and Mike
$113
In memory of Betty and Robert “Scoop” McArdle
$100
Judith and Stanford Lessmann; In memory of Del Dargantes; Dolores Somer; In loving memory of Diane Lux and Jackie Fox from Steve and Diane Bang; Joyce Thelen; Vincent and Carol Sue Caraway; Gregory and Deanna McAllister; Our parents Mabel, Clayton, Gertrude and Dorman
$52
In honor of Mike’s 52nd Birthday
$50
Thomas and Kathleen Skinner; In memory of our parents — Frank and Jan Hrasky; Claudette Stephenson; In memory of Bill and Virginia Steele
$25
Anonymous; On behalf of the Wilson grandkids; In honor of Hudson, Harrison and Lily from Granny
Today’s total $9,816.22
Total to date $162,804.58
