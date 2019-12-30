$5,000

In memory of those we have lost from the Star Trek universe

$3,327

Imperial Tile Co.

$1,040

Gift from the employees of Masimore, Magnuson & Associates P .C. — CPAs and Consultants to support those in need this holiday season

$1,000

In loving memory of David Shaffer

$500

Murray Backhaus; Norma Hinchcliff; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$300

Anonymous; In memory of my husband of 63 years, Edwin Hull, whom I miss greatly — Donna; In memory of Jim Simpson — Sarah and Bob Williams; anonymous

$250

Bill and Kathy Owens; Charles Smith; anonymous

$200

Anonymous; Bob and Mary Beth Bestenlehner; anonymous

$150

Patty Swartzbaugh; anonymous; anonymous

$119

In memory of family and friends lost and missed

$114

In loving memory of Karl D. Kosloski by Donna Kosloski and Lisa and Tony Bilek

$100

Gary and Renee Liebig; Kelly Nalty; anonymous; anonymous; Jim and Vicki Condon; Mike Daugherty and Donna Zebolsky; Gene and Marilyn Spence; anonymous

$75

Anonymous

$60

In memory of Frank and Jean Prazan

$50

Anonymous; In memory of family loved ones — Karen Rosenboom; anonymous; Mark Morisky; Dorothy Beutler; Robert and Esther Holmes

$36

In memory of Ron Henningsen

$25

In memory of Nellie and Jayne Kreifels; anonymous; Kenneth and Connie Lemke; anonymous

$18

The Every Other Tuesday Night Poker Group

Today’s total: $17,964

Total to date: $534,585.98

