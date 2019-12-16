$1,000
Sam and Mary Watson; Jim and Donna Engle; Don Erftmier
$900
Anonymous
$750
John and Ruth Szarad
$550
Anonymous
$500
In memory of Christopher, Bev, Wally, Bud and Marcie; Dick and Carole Burrows; anonymous
$370
Anonymous
$250
James and Kimberly Buck; anonymous; In memory of Alfred L. and Marjorie R. Frisbie
$214.18
In memory of my mother Rose Wright
$200
Edward and Valorie Foy; anonymous; Jack Kiscoan
$130
In memory of Earl, Nan and Vicki Katz — from anonymous
$107.45
In memory of Tom and Margaret Livingston and deceased Livingston/Sullivan family members — love Keith and Liz Malo of Doral, Florida
$107
In memory of Teri Jo from Rich and Linda Kirby
$100
Anonymous; anonymous; In memory of Jerry Anderson; In memory of Ron by Fran Witt; Rodney and Jane Andrews; In honor of MaryLou, Doris and Rob; In memory of Ben and Beatrice Schneider from Jan, Blake, Alex, Allie and Beatrice Lund; In lieu of Christmas gifts
$76
G.E. and K. T. Mackie
$75
Anonymous; anonymous
$66
In memory of Zita
$61
Don and Ruth Tucker
$50
Frank Duncan and Gene Spicher
$47
To honor Shad E. Sundberg
$20
Patricia and John Haro
$10
Anonymous
Today’s total: $10,258.63
Total to date: $258,314.74
