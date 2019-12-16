$1,000

Sam and Mary Watson; Jim and Donna Engle; Don Erftmier

$900

Anonymous

$750

John and Ruth Szarad

$550

Anonymous

$500

In memory of Christopher, Bev, Wally, Bud and Marcie; Dick and Carole Burrows; anonymous

$370

Anonymous

$250

James and Kimberly Buck; anonymous; In memory of Alfred L. and Marjorie R. Frisbie

$214.18

In memory of my mother Rose Wright

$200

Edward and Valorie Foy; anonymous; Jack Kiscoan

$130

In memory of Earl, Nan and Vicki Katz — from anonymous

$107.45

In memory of Tom and Margaret Livingston and deceased Livingston/Sullivan family members — love Keith and Liz Malo of Doral, Florida

$107

In memory of Teri Jo from Rich and Linda Kirby

$100

Anonymous; anonymous; In memory of Jerry Anderson; In memory of Ron by Fran Witt; Rodney and Jane Andrews; In honor of MaryLou, Doris and Rob; In memory of Ben and Beatrice Schneider from Jan, Blake, Alex, Allie and Beatrice Lund; In lieu of Christmas gifts

$76

G.E. and K. T. Mackie

$75

Anonymous; anonymous

$66

In memory of Zita

$61

Don and Ruth Tucker

$50

Frank Duncan and Gene Spicher

$47

To honor Shad E. Sundberg

$20

Patricia and John Haro

$10

Anonymous

Today’s total: $10,258.63

Total to date: $258,314.74

