$1,000
Dr. Ken & Kay Barjenbruch; To honor one really Goodfellow, JTH!
$500
Maurice & Cora Conner; Randell & Sharon Blackburn
$255
Big Dog’s Properties
$175
Anonymous
$150
Don Mefford; In honor of our granddaughters — Tom & Diane Heller; The Carroll Family; In memory of Richard — Jean Spires
$101
In memory of Ernie & Loretta Blum
$100
Robert Hoskins; Col. Ellis B. McClintick; In memory of my dad Dal Hehnke by Jodi Kreikemeier; Wes & Louise Doerr
$60
Creighton Novacek
$25
Joseph & Beverly Hrdy
$24
In honor of Corrin & Ezekiel — Becky Balestri
Today’s total: $4,640
Total to date: $77,291
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.