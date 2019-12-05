$1,000

Dr. Ken & Kay Barjenbruch; To honor one really Goodfellow, JTH!

$500

Maurice & Cora Conner; Randell & Sharon Blackburn

$255

Big Dog’s Properties

$175

Anonymous

$150

Don Mefford; In honor of our granddaughters — Tom & Diane Heller; The Carroll Family; In memory of Richard — Jean Spires

$101

In memory of Ernie & Loretta Blum

$100

Robert Hoskins; Col. Ellis B. McClintick; In memory of my dad Dal Hehnke by Jodi Kreikemeier; Wes & Louise Doerr

$60

Creighton Novacek

$25

Joseph & Beverly Hrdy

$24

In honor of Corrin & Ezekiel — Becky Balestri

Today’s total: $4,640

Total to date: $77,291

